Euro 2024, Poland vs Netherlands: Starting XIs, team news, injuries and more
Get all the information on Poland vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match, including starting lineups, team news, and injury updates
Poland are without Robert Lewandowski for today’s Euro 2024 clash with the Netherlands. The 35-year-old Barcelona striker suffered a thigh injury midway through the first half of Poland’s final warm-up friendly against Turkey on Monday but is only expected to sit out one game. Towering striker Adam Buksa deputizes, with Karol Swiderski or Krzysztof Piatek among the substitutes. Poland hope Lewandowski will return for their second Group D game against Austria on Friday. Additionally, Matty Cash and Arkadiusz Milik are both missing the entire tournament through injury.
The Dutch squad is also beset by injuries. Midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners were ruled out of the Euros earlier this week, while Jurrien Timber has not been deemed fit enough for selection after tearing his ACL on his Premier League debut for Arsenal last summer. PSV Eindhoven duo Jerdy Schouten and Joey Veerman replace De Jong and Koopmeiners in midfield, while Stefan de Vrij will continue to partner skipper Virgil van Dijk in defense ahead of Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven. Dutch boss Ronald Koeman called up Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen and in-demand Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee as injury replacements this week. Both are on the bench today.
Poland XI:
Starting XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Salamon, Kiwior; Frankowski, Zielinski, Romanchuk, Zalewski; S. Szymanski, Buksa, Urbanski
Substitutes: Dawidowicz, Walukiewicz, Piotrowski, Swiderski, Moder, Lewandowski, Grosicki, Skorupski, Puchacz, D. Szymanski, Bereszynski, Bulka, Piatek, Slisz, Skoras
Netherlands XI:
Starting XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo
Substitutes: Bijlow, Flekken, Bergwijn, Blind, Frimpong, Geertruida, Gravenberch, De Ligt, Maatsen, Malen, Van de Ven, Weghorst, Wijnaldum, Zirkzee
Time and Date: 2pm BST on Sunday, June 16, 2024
Venue: Volksparkstadion, Hamburg
