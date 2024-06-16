Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Euro 2024, Poland vs Netherlands: Starting XIs, team news, injuries and more

    Get all the information on Poland vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match, including starting lineups, team news, and injury updates

    Euro 2024, Poland vs Netherlands: Starting XIs, team news, injuries and more osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

    Poland are without Robert Lewandowski for today’s Euro 2024 clash with the Netherlands. The 35-year-old Barcelona striker suffered a thigh injury midway through the first half of Poland’s final warm-up friendly against Turkey on Monday but is only expected to sit out one game. Towering striker Adam Buksa deputizes, with Karol Swiderski or Krzysztof Piatek among the substitutes. Poland hope Lewandowski will return for their second Group D game against Austria on Friday. Additionally, Matty Cash and Arkadiusz Milik are both missing the entire tournament through injury.

    The Dutch squad is also beset by injuries. Midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners were ruled out of the Euros earlier this week, while Jurrien Timber has not been deemed fit enough for selection after tearing his ACL on his Premier League debut for Arsenal last summer. PSV Eindhoven duo Jerdy Schouten and Joey Veerman replace De Jong and Koopmeiners in midfield, while Stefan de Vrij will continue to partner skipper Virgil van Dijk in defense ahead of Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven. Dutch boss Ronald Koeman called up Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen and in-demand Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee as injury replacements this week. Both are on the bench today.

    Poland XI:

    Starting XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Salamon, Kiwior; Frankowski, Zielinski, Romanchuk, Zalewski; S. Szymanski, Buksa, Urbanski
    Substitutes: Dawidowicz, Walukiewicz, Piotrowski, Swiderski, Moder, Lewandowski, Grosicki, Skorupski, Puchacz, D. Szymanski, Bereszynski, Bulka, Piatek, Slisz, Skoras

    Netherlands XI:

    Starting XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo

    Substitutes: Bijlow, Flekken, Bergwijn, Blind, Frimpong, Geertruida, Gravenberch, De Ligt, Maatsen, Malen, Van de Ven, Weghorst, Wijnaldum, Zirkzee

    Time and Date: 2pm BST on Sunday, June 16, 2024

    Venue: Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2024, 5:47 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Euro 2024: German police shoot 'man with axe' threatening fans near Hamburg fan park (WATCH) osf

    Euro 2024: German police shoot 'man with axe' threatening fans near Hamburg fan park (WATCH)

    Football Transfer rumours: Manchester United prepare 228m Bid; Salah set for fresh Saudi Arabia approach osf

    Football Transfer rumours: Manchester United prepare £228m Bid; Salah set for fresh Saudi Arabia approach

    Euro 2024: Spain beat Croatia 3-0 - Match highlights, summary & more osf

    Euro 2024: Spain beat Croatia 3-0 - Match highlights, summary & more

    Euro 2024: Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal sets another European Championship record osf

    Euro 2024: Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal sets another European Championship record

    Euro 2024: Italy vs Albania - Three key battles to watch in this clash osf

    Euro 2024: Italy vs Albania - Three key battles to watch in this clash

    Recent Stories

    Euro 2024: German police shoot 'man with axe' threatening fans near Hamburg fan park (WATCH) osf

    Euro 2024: German police shoot 'man with axe' threatening fans near Hamburg fan park (WATCH)

    Smriti Mandhana becomes second Indian woman after Mithali Raj to score 7000 International runs osf

    Smriti Mandhana becomes second Indian woman after Mithali Raj to score 7000 International runs

    Vamika has the CUTEST wish for dad Virat Kohli on Fathers Day RKK

    Vamika has the CUTEST wish for dad Virat Kohli on Fathers Day

    Garlic to Olive Oil: 7 SUPERFOODS that help in clearing arteries ATG

    Garlic to Olive Oil: 7 SUPERFOODS that help in clearing arteries

    Sanjay Manjrekar names all-format Captain for India after T20 World Cup 2024 osf

    Sanjay Manjrekar names all-format Captain for India after T20 World Cup 2024

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon