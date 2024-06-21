Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Euro 2024: Arnautovic leads Austria to famous victory over Poland

    Austria secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Poland in the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament, propelled by goals from Gernot Trauner and Marko Arnautovic, setting up an exciting race for the knockout stages.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 11:57 PM IST

    Austria emerged victorious against Poland in a thrilling EURO 2024 encounter, securing a 2-1 win that puts them in a strong position to advance to the knockout stages of the tournament. The match, held at a packed stadium in a picturesque part of Europe, saw both teams coming off defeats in their opening games and looking to set their campaigns back on track.

    Austria's Strong Start and Trauner's Header

    Austria began the game aggressively, with Stefan Posch testing Wojciech Szczesny early on. Their persistence paid off when defender Gernot Trauner met a cross with a powerful header, giving Austria an early lead that delighted their passionate fans.

    Poland's Response and Piątek's Equalizer

    Poland, however, did not stay down for long. Nicola Zalewski and his teammates fought back, culminating in Krzysztof Piątek's scrappy goal from a corner, leveling the score and injecting new life into the match.

    Second Half Drama and Austria's Comeback

    The second half brought even more drama. Both teams had their chances, but it was Austria who seized the initiative with moments of brilliance. A clever dummy from Marko Arnautovic set up Christoph Baumgartner for a fine finish that beat Szczesny, putting Austria back in front.

    Arnautovic's Penalty Seals the Victory

    Minutes later, Marcel Sabitzer was fouled in the box by Szczesny, leading to a penalty that Arnautovic confidently converted, extending Austria's lead and leaving Poland with a mountain to climb.

    Poland's Late Efforts and Austria's Defense

    Despite bringing on Robert Lewandowski to bolster their attack, Poland failed to break through Austria's resolute defense. Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone managed to pull one back, but it wasn't enough as Austria held on for a crucial victory.

    Final Moments and Group Implications

    With this win, Austria has put themselves in a strong position in Group B, eyeing qualification for the knockout stages. Meanwhile, Poland's hopes now hinge on a must-win clash against France in their final group game.

    The match showcased the competitive spirit of both teams and set the stage for an exciting remainder of the EURO 2024 tournament. Fans can expect more thrilling action as the tournament progresses.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2024, 12:25 AM IST
