A prayer meet for the late actress Zarine Khan, wife of actor Sanjay Khan, was held on Monday evening in Mumbai. A while ago, several visuals from the venue surfaced online, showing her husband Sanjay Khan, and their daughters Sussanne, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and son Zayed Khan arriving at the prayer meet. Sussanne's former husband and actor Hrithik Roshan also attended the prayer meet. Veteran actor Jeetendra also came to pay his last respects to the departed soul. Zayed's cousin and actor Fardeen Khan was also present.

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta also paid their homage to Zarine Khan at her prayer meet. Chunky Panday also came to the prayer meet. Actors Ridhi Dogra and Zareen Khan also attended the prayer meet. Zarine Khan breathed her last on November 7 at the age of 81.

Sussanne Khan's emotional tribute

A day after the demise of Zarine, Sussanne penned an emotional note on Instagram, remembering her mother as her "bestest friend, God and life."

In her post, she talked about how Zarine taught her family members to live life with the epitome of grace and love.

"My Bestestttttt Friend, My God, My Life... Our Beautiful Mummy.. you are always going to be our Guiding Light... You taught us all to live it our own way... with the epitome of Grace and Love... May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were.. n our lives will be happy.... We love you beyond Love, beyond Life.. and from now Untill we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. you teach the Angels in heaven how to love... they are so lucky to have you... P. S You took all our hearts with you...," Sussanne grieved.

Zarine and Sanjay Khan celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in April this year. She is remembered fondly for her grace, warmth, and the love she shared with her family and friends. (ANI)