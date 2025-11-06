Yami Gautam’s courtroom drama Haq gears up for release. Here’s how much the film needs to earn at the box office to break even and turn profitable

Yami Gautam is gearing up for yet another powerful act in her upcoming courtroom drama, Haq, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The film, inspired by a socially sensitive case, has generated strong buzz with its bold premise and realistic storytelling. But with unpretentious promotion and a sober subject-matter, all eyes are now set on Haq's potential to earn back its cost and to make profits at the box-office.

Yami Gautam’s Haq Box Office Forecast

According to industry sources, the total budget for Haq, including production and marketing, is thought to be around ₹45-50 crore. The recovery yardstick for a film of such magnitude is clear-cut in that it must open steadily at the box-office, get the word-of-mouth audiences, and keep the cash flowing over the first two weeks.

The multiplex-drawing interval of the subject actually relegates it from being an all-mass audience movie, which means that probably Haq will start between ₹3-4 crores on the first day. But very likely, over the weekend, it should be able to touch 15 crores total for its opening frame.

What It Needs to Break Even

For Haq to break even on the account books, trade analysts presume that this movie needs to cash in about ₹35-40 crore nett in India along with the overseas collections, attachments of those satellite rights and OTT sales, to comfortably make the overall recovery figure to about ₹55-60 crore. The sufficient amount to recover its costs and possibly make a small profit.

Obstacles and Opportunities

Unlike most commercial entertainers, Haq is dependent on critical acclaim and social relevance. If some early reviews are true about Yami Gautam's performance and Emraan Hashmi's supporting role, the film might pick up gradually by word of mouth. Its urban, nontraditional narrative, with an ever-increasing courtroom intensity, might capture significant audiences in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.