    WWE: 'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson, Roman Reigns in a dramatic staredown on 'SmackDown' ahead of WrestleMania XL

    Rumors surrounding a potential title match at WrestleMania between WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns gained momentum after a dramatic episode of "SmackDown"

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

    In the latest development in WWE,  strong indications are emerging about a potential title match at WrestleMania featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Reigns, who has held the title for an impressive 1,252 days, shares a familial connection with The Rock, adding a notable dimension to the brewing speculation.

    Roman Reigns is gearing up for his fourth consecutive title defense at WrestleMania, scheduled to take place this April in Philadelphia. The recent Royal Rumble victory by Cody Rhodes set the stage for a title shot against Reigns at the upcoming WrestleMania, following his loss in the same contest last year. However, the anticipation for a potential clash between The Rock and Reigns reached new heights when Rhodes introduced Johnson to the WWE audience.

    Entering the ring, The Rock and Rhodes shared a poignant moment before Rhodes made his exit, leaving The Rock and Reigns in a dramatic staredown to conclude the latest episode of "SmackDown." The crowd's initial overwhelmingly positive reaction to The Rock's appearance fueled speculation of an imminent Rock vs. Reigns title match at Lincoln Financial Field.

    Post-"SmackDown," WWE actively sought fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter), with many expressing negative sentiments about the conclusion of the show. Additionally, WWE officially announced a face-off between The Rock and Reigns in Las Vegas for the WrestleMania kickoff this Thursday.

    WWE recognizes The Rock's last official match as a victory in a six-second bout against Erick Rowan in 2016, although this occurred during a brief return. His last match as a part of the WWE roster involved a loss to John Cena for the WWE Championship.

    The Rock, at the age of 51, made a highly-anticipated return to the ring in September, marking his third televised appearance since 2016. During this time, he acquired the XFL, assumed a role on the board of directors for WWE's parent company TKO, and continued his successful career in blockbuster movies. With eight WWE championship victories, The Rock remains one of the most decorated and iconic superstars in the history of WWE.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
