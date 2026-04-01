Emerald Fennell's 'Wuthering Heights', starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, streams on HBO Max from May 1. The R-rated drama includes an ASL version and has grossed $241 million worldwide against an $80 million budget.

Warner Bros.' adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic novel 'Wuthering Heights', directed by Emerald Fennell, is set to stream on HBO Max beginning May 1, according to Variety. The film will also make its debut on HBO linear on May 2 at 8 pm ET.

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ASL Version to be Available

An American Sign Language (ASL) version will stream exclusively on HBO Max, performed by ASL Dubbers Leila Hanaumi ("Barbie with ASL") and Giovanni Maucere ("Superman with ASL"), and directed by Justin Jackerson ("It: Welcome to Derry with ASL"). It marks the first romance title available to stream in ASL on HBO Max with two dubbers.

Cast and Creative Vision

Directed by Fennell, who is known for the provocative film 'Saltburn', the R-rated drama stars Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, portraying the iconic tortured lovers at the heart of Brontë's story. Fennell's version intensifies the novel's erotic and psychological undertones, transforming the Yorkshire moors into a dark, operatic space of desire, power and revenge, according to Variety.

Supporting Cast

Supporting cast members include Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton, Martin Clunes as Mr. Earnshaw, Charlotte Mellington as young Catherine, Owen Cooper as young Heathcliff, Hong Chau as housekeeper Nelly, and Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton.

Robbie-Fennell Collaboration and Elordi's Achievements

The film also marks the first collaboration between Robbie and Fennell in a leading role, after Robbie previously executive produced 'Promising Young Woman' and 'Saltburn'. Jacob Elordi, meanwhile, is set to appear in 'Euphoria' Season 3 and also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'Frankenstein,' according to Variety.

Box Office Performance

'Wuthering Heights' has grossed USD 241 million worldwide, including USD 84 million domestically and USD 157 million internationally, against an USD 80 million production budget. (ANI)