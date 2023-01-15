WATCH: Harnaaz Sandhu trips, cries as she takes final walk at Miss Universe event, video goes viral

Harnaaz Sandhu got emotional and held back her tears as she walked the stage one last time as the reigning Miss Universe at the Miss Universe coronation ceremony. Tears rolled down her cheeks as she waved at the audience and folded her hands in namaste.

Harnaaz Sandhu was seemingly overwhelmed as she took her final walk before crowning USA's R'Bonney Gabriel as the new Miss Universe. Loud applause greeted Harnaaz as she walked onto the platform, and the 2018 beauty pageant contestants heartily applauded her. She waved to the audience and folded her hands in namaste as tears streamed down her face.

Harnaaz stumbled as she made her way to the front of the stage to pose for the photographers. She quickly regained her balance, though, and in little time at all she stopped walking and held herself back. To put it mildly, Harnaaz looked stunning in the stunning black gown. She appeared really emotional as she walked the stage. A video of the moment was shared on Twitter on the official handle of the Miss Universe organisation.

Harnaaz Sandhu attended the 71st Miss Universe pageant's grand finale wearing a magnificent lehenga, embracing her traditional origins as well. She donned a lehenga outfit with maang tikka and customary earrings that was elaborately decorated.

In 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu brought the Miss Universe crown back to India after over two decades. Divita Rai served as India's representative this year. Rai, a Karnataka-born architect and model, advanced to the Miss Universe top 16 finalist round.

The first runner-up in the 71st Miss Universe competition was Amanda Dudamel of Venezuela, while the second runner-up was Andreina Martinez of the Dominican Republic.

