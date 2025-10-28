Following Rob Kardashian's rare cameo on 'The Kardashians', Kim Kardashian stated his future regular appearances depend on his 'headspace'. She added the family respects his choices, referencing his past desire to stay private for comfort.

Kim Kardashian on Rob's Potential Return to TV

After Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance on The Kardashians' seventh season, Kim Kardashian shared whether her younger brother will make regular cameos, reported E! News. "If he's in the mood and in a good headspace to know that he wants to put himself out there," Kim explained during an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy with Andy Cohen. "He's so down. And he's great and silly, and it's just been a choice for him just to want to chill a little bit."

For now, though, Kim, mom to North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with ex Kanye West, is sure that Rob "feels good," about his latest appearance on their show. For Kim, as well as sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, it has been refreshing to have their entire family show up for the reality series, but they in no way want to force it, as per the outlet. "Obviously, we want to respect whoever doesn't want to be on," Kim explained. "All of us don't have to have the same dreams and goals. So, he changed his up a little bit and now, he's like, 'I don't mind it.'"

Rob's Past Hesitations Explained

Indeed, while Rob, dad to Dream, 8, with ex Blac Chyna, has appeared on the latest season of his family's reality series, he previously discussed alongside sister Khloe why he's chosen to stay out of the spotlight in recent years, reported E! News.

"I don't wanna be filming and putting myself in a position where I'm not comfortable," Rob detailed during a July appearance on Khloe in Wonder Land. "I'm not comfortable in my skin, so why would I want to go be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in when that's not what I want to do?," reported E! News. (ANI)