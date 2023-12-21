Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Will Mohanlal's 'Neru' win audiences' hearts? Read box office collection day 1 prediction

    Neru Box Office Collection Prediction: The much-awaited film 'Neru,' directed by the celebrated Jeethu Joseph and starring the great Mohanlal in the leading role, gets released today, December 21.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

    Mohanlal's Courtroom Drama 'Neru', has the exciting slogan "Seeking Justice." According to industry sources, "Neru" is set to be a compelling courtroom suspense thriller, adding another dimension of mystery to its story. "Neru" is the sixth collaboration between Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, following the successful ventures "Drishyam-1," "Drishyam-2," "Twelfth Man," and the much-anticipated "Ram." 

    Santhi Mayadevi and Jeethu Joseph wrote the script, which promises an entertaining and exciting tale. The film is being produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and directed by Antony Perumbavoor, bringing together a powerhouse of talent to create cinematic beauty. 

    Also Read: Happy Birthday Shane Nigam: 7 popular movies of Malayalam youth actor

    Prediction for Neru's Day 1 Box Office Collection 
    Neru is predicted to do well at the box office on its debut day, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Neru might make Rs 2 crore net on its first day. Day 1 of India Net Collection [1st Thursday] 2 Cr may earn a total of 2.00 Cr. 

    'Neru' is Aashirvad Cinemas' 33rd film. As "Neru" develops, Satheesh Kurup directs the cinematography, while Vishnu Shyam composes the soundtrack. The teaser for 'Neru' highlights the dynamic duo of Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. This gripping courtroom drama immerses viewers in the world of Vijayamohan, a lawyer played by Mohanlal who is tasked with defending an accused person in a high-stakes trial. 

    The teaser teases a probing inquiry set in Thiruvananthapuram, implying the accused's presence near the incident location the day before. In the face of mounting anxiety, Vijayamohan grudgingly accepts the case, admitting to fading confidence after a long sabbatical from legal processes, saying, "I am not confident anymore." The trailer shows Vijayamohan's immersive journey through the trial, facing criticism and self-doubt. 

    Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia birthday special: A look into the diva's fashionable avatar

    The drama reaches a riveting finale within a Kerala courtroom, promising exciting and intense courtroom sequences that continue into the night, thanks to an unforeseen turn of events. The Neru teaser has received significant praise, fueling broad excitement for the Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph magic to wow audiences once more on the big screen.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
