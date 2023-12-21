Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamannaah Bhatia birthday special: A look into the diva's fashionable avatar

    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    On December 21, Tamannaah Bhatia turns a year older and to celebrate the occasion, let us look into some of the best outfits she slayed over the years.

    article_image1

    Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most glamorous and talked about actresses who never fails to impress her fans with her fashion choices.  

    article_image2

    Red saree-gown

    Tamannaah Bhatia's gorgeous red saree gown came with a large slit-cut and flowing effect along the midriff, providing a modern flair.

    article_image3

    Thigh-high slit gown

    This black thigh-high slit gown is worth turning heads as it comes with deep cleavage, off-shoulder, and ribbons on its sleeves. 

    article_image4

    The 'Bahubali' actress' black and white power suit came with a zebra strips coat and the bottoms has polka dots.

    article_image5

    Gown with corset patterns

    Tamannaah's black gown featured sleeveless embellishments, corset patterns, and a plunging neckline. The gown also has decoration embellishments along the length of it. The bodycon gown fit her well and highlighted her curves. 

    article_image6

    Black-silver shimmer gown

    This shimmering gown came with a black full sleeves top which had a deep cleavage. The skirt of it was silver in colour.

    'Merry Christmas' trailer out: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif-starrer promises suspenseful thrill ride

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga on why he made Bobby Deol's character a Muslim: 'Islam allows multiple wives'

    Watch: Ram Charan, wife Upasana Konidela visit Mahalakshmi temple as their daughter turns 6 months old

    Jacqueline Fernandez extortion case: Actress breaks silence on allegations, labels investigation 'Malicious'

    Hrithik Roshan wishes ex-wife Sussanne Khan's beau Arslan Goni on his birthday, calls him 'brother'

    Daily Horoscope for December 21, 2023: Be cautious Aries, good day for Cancer & more

    Numerology Prediction for December 21, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Coast Guard to get 6 next-gen Offshore Patrol Vessels worth Rs 1615 crore

    Indian Navy to host largest-ever multilateral exercise Milan in February 2024

    Viral Video: Outrage after students served boiled dal water, forced to carry LPG cylinders in UP school

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

