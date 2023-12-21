Happy Birthday Shane Nigam: 7 popular movies of Malayalam youth actor

Entertainment
Let's have a look at some of his popular movies.
The film centers on four brothers navigating a complex love-hate dynamic. Franky's elder brothers play pivotal roles in this family drama.
The movie is directed by Nahas Hidayath. The film follows Robert, his brother Dony and Xavier who set out to exact vengeance against a gang for assaulting their family.
The film tells the true story of a 28-year-old scheduled caste girl and a 23-year-old Muslim boy who are young lovers from Ponnani, Kerala.
The film follows a police officer as he pursues a gang of thieves who orchestrated a significant heist during the COVID-19 pandemic, looting a substantial amount of money.
"Ishq" is a 2019 Indian Malayalam-language romantic thriller film. Ratheesh Ravi is the writer, and Anuraj Manohar directed the movie.
"Veyil" is a 2022 Indian Malayalam-language drama film, with the title translating to "Sunlight." It was both written and directed by Sarath Menon.
"Ullasam" is a 2022 Indian Malayalam-language romantic comedy film. The movie is directed by Jeevan Jojo.