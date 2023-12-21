Entertainment

Happy Birthday Shane Nigam: 7 popular movies of Malayalam youth actor

Malayalam actor is celebrating his 28th birthday today

Let's have a look at some of his popular movies.

Kumbalangi Nights

The film centers on four brothers navigating a complex love-hate dynamic. Franky's elder brothers play pivotal roles in this family drama.

RDX : Robert Dony Xavier

The movie is directed by Nahas Hidayath. The film follows Robert, his brother Dony and Xavier who set out to exact vengeance against a gang for assaulting their family.

Kismath

The film tells the true story of a 28-year-old scheduled caste girl and a 23-year-old Muslim boy who are young lovers from Ponnani, Kerala. 

Corona Papers

The film follows a police officer as he pursues a gang of thieves who orchestrated a significant heist during the COVID-19 pandemic, looting a substantial amount of money.

Ishq

"Ishq" is a 2019 Indian Malayalam-language romantic thriller film. Ratheesh Ravi is the writer, and Anuraj Manohar directed the movie.

Veyil

"Veyil" is a 2022 Indian Malayalam-language drama film, with the title translating to "Sunlight." It was both written and directed by Sarath Menon. 

Ullasam

"Ullasam" is a 2022 Indian Malayalam-language romantic comedy film. The movie is directed by Jeevan Jojo. 

