Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why was Kareena Kapoor asked to quit 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' by Rakesh Roshan? Ameesha Patel reveals secret

    Did you know that Bebo, the original choice for Hrithik Roshan's debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai', was really told to leave the project? Know the reason here.
     

    Why was Kareena Kapoor asked to quit 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' by Rakesh Roshan? Ameesha Patel reveals secret ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    Ameesha Patel, who is currently enjoying the success of 'Gadar 2', made her Bollywood debut with Rakesh Roshan's 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai', a movie that is ingrained in the minds of all children born in the 1990s. Intriguingly, the actress said that Kareena Kapoor had really been the movie's initial choice. The '3 Idiots' actress was actually instructed to abandon the project by director Rakesh Roshan, according to Ameesha. However, media reports at the time said that the Bollywood diva had opted out of the film.

    ALSO READ: 'Maybe photoshop': Alia Bhatt faces flak from netizens for turning 'unrecognizable' in recent magazine cover

    Rakesh Roshan informed Ameesha Patel of his decision to replace Kareena Kapoor Khan in the movie due to creative disagreements, she said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. She continued by underlining how unexpected this choice was and how the film's set was already set up when Kareena was asked to leave. The 47-year-old believes Kareena didn't voluntarily leave the project. She was asked to quit the movie, according to Mr Rakesh Roshan, because of differences in their artistic vision. It's interesting to note that Hrithik's mother, Pinky Aunty, who is Rakesh uncle's wife, expressed disbelief at the turn of events, she said.

    The actress from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' remembers how a substitute for the leading lady had to be found in just three days after the set was ready. Everyone was quite worried, according to her, because it was Hrithik's debut and a huge sum was spent on the set. Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan were introduced to Bollywood through the movie 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'. The film became an overnight hit. Kareena, on the other hand, went on to star in 'Refugee', her debut film with Abhishek Bachchan. At the box office, the movie bombed.

    ALSO READ: 'Jailer': Rajinikanth's actioner-drama film to release on OTT soon; Know details

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Telugu 7: From contestants list to theme to guests, know all about Nagarjuna's reality show RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu 7: From contestants to theme to guests, know all about Nagarjuna's reality show

    Zeenat Aman recalls 'scandalous' tabloid press of late, 1980; talks about anxiety, grief ADC

    Zeenat Aman recalls 'scandalous' tabloid press of late, 1980; talks about anxiety, grief

    Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol's blockbuster film enters Rs 500-crore club; details RBA

    'Gadar 2' box office collection: Sunny Deol's blockbuster film enters Rs 500-crore club; details

    Will Shah Rukh Khan share screen space with daughter Suhana in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial? vma

    Will Shah Rukh Khan share screen space with daughter Suhana in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial?

    Did Farhan Akhtar bow out of Aamir Khan's next? Read to know more ATG

    Did Farhan Akhtar bow out of Aamir Khan's next? Read to know more

    Recent Stories

    Rosemary Oil to Tea Tree Oil 7 essential oils to prevent hair fall gcw eai

    Rosemary Oil to Tea Tree Oil: 7 essential oils to prevent hair fall

    Bigg Boss Telugu 7: From contestants list to theme to guests, know all about Nagarjuna's reality show RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu 7: From contestants to theme to guests, know all about Nagarjuna's reality show

    PM Modi interview speaks on G20 India growth highlights gcw

    India to be developed nation by 2047; will be in top three economies of world soon: PM Modi

    Kerala: Three men arrested for misbehaving with woman passenger inside train in Kannur anr

    Kerala: Three men arrested for misbehaving with woman passenger inside train in Kannur

    Heath Streak Former Zimbabwe captain passes away at 49 after losing battle to cancer gcw

    Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak passes away at 49, wife confirms on social media

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon