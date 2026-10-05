Vijay shared many details about their relationship during an interview with the Newsbook YouTube channel. He clarified that he never likes talking about his personal life in public. He mentioned that they did not play hide-and-seek to keep their relationship a secret from the world, but he simply felt no need to discuss private matters openly.

Vijay also explained the exact moment he decided to marry Rashmika. He started missing her presence during small everyday moments. He realized her true importance in his life right then.