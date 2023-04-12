Why Neetu Kapoor dislikes Katrina Kaif? Actress reveals the TRUTH in an old video (WATCH)

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor dated for around seven years until splitting in 2015. Katrina is seen reacting to the notion that "Ranbir's mother Neetu doesn't like her" in an old interview that has recently gone viral.

Neetu Kapoor's new mysterious Instagram post has split fans. The legendary actress's tweet discussed marriage and relationships, leading some to speculate that she was mocking her son Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. Suzanne Turquotte, Katrina Kaif's mother, also wrote a somewhat mysterious statement on her Instagram page a few days after Neetu tweeted the tale.

In the midst of all of this commotion, an old interview of Katrina Kaif has gone viral on the internet, in which she is seen responding to accusations about Neetu Kapoor hating her. Katrina says in the video, "It's her fault," and there's a good reason for it. Meanwhile, the actress is married to actor Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other side, married Alia Bhatt in April 2022.

"Rumour has it that Ranbir's mother Neetu doesn't like you," Katrina Kaif is questioned at the India Today summit in a video that has gone popular on Reddit. "I'm stumped," Katrina responds. The cause for these rumors, and the person responsible for them, is, quite honestly, myself. I'll accept full responsibility for that, and you may wonder why. The reason for this is that for the past eight or nine years, I have decided not to comment on my personal life, whomever it is or what it is about--the people or the guy in my life."

Also Read: Netizens awestruck as Hema Malini takes Mumbai metro, auto ride home (WATCH)

The actress added, "Because I feel it’s the easier way for me to be. There’s no hard and fast reason why. I’m a sensitive person. I have hard enough time accepting the truths and realities that hit us all in the matters of love. Because I have kept everything so closely guarded as much as possible, you are leaving that much more room for everyone to make speculations like this."



"If you specifically ask me about my relationship with Ranbir's mother as a woman and as an actress with whom I have interacted, she is a beautiful, stunning lady and someone who I have great admiration for," she continued. I believe she's a wonderful person. In fact, everyone I've met from his family has been wonderful and intriguing. Not just Neetuji, but his father Rishiji, with whom I collaborated on Namastey London. We got along great in the film. He was such a sweetheart. In the evenings, he would take me out to eat."

With Katrina Kaif marrying Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor marrying Alia Bhatt, there was a dormant myth that resurfaced after Neetu Kapoor's newest social media post. "Just because he dated you for 7 years doesn't mean he'll marry you," the veteran actress said on Instagram. My uncle studied medicine for six years before becoming a DJ." This did not sit well with netizens, who believed it was insulting.

Also Read: Lucky Ali 'Brahman, Abram' jibe: 7 singers who landed in controversy like him

Soon after Neetu Kapoor's tweet, Katrina Kaif's mother, Suzanne Turquotte, posted about'respect,' and netizens pondered whether it was in reaction to Neetu Kapoor. "I was raised to treat the caretaker with the same respect as the CEO," she wrote.

A few hours later, Katrina Kaif's mother, Suzanne Turquotte, also dropped a cryptic post on her Instagram story. The post read, "I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO." Fans were convinced that Kat's mother replied to Ranbir's mom, Neetu Kapoor.