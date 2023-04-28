Why is Naruto popular in India? Here are some important reasons

Naruto: The series, which debuted in India in 2002, has captivated fans of all ages. Here are some of the reasons why Indian audiences adore Naruto.

A new-age digital entertainment and technology company was recently surveyed to understand anime consumption in India in 2022. The study concluded that Indian viewers favoured anime compared to any form of animation, while Naruto emerged as the favourite anime series with nearly 48% votes.

Naruto is available on Animax on JioTV with original Japanese audio and subtitles in English. Brought to India by KCGlobal Media, it continues to be loved by anime fans. First released in 2002 in India, the series has managed to swoon viewers of all age groups. Here are some reasons why Indian audiences can't have enough of Naruto.

Coming of age story

It is the story of Naruto Uzumaki, whose birth had an exciting story to it. Kurama-the beast, also known as Nine Tails attacked the village while Naruto's mother was in labour. To save the village, Naruto's father who was the 4th Hokage or village leader, sacrificed his own life and also sealed the demon in his newborn son. As Naruto became the vessel for Kurama, the whole village ostracized him, fearing the beast's return.

However, Naruto grew up to be a fine boy who learnt to train his demon. This young Ninja dreams of becoming the Hokage of the village, and it is this coming-of-age story of a young boy who learns about friendship, love, compassion and, above all, sacrificing oneself before the needs of others. The story, divided into two parts, tells about Naruto's childhood years and his life as a teenager. As the show unfolds, the audience can learn many life lessons here.

Colourful characters

Running across 5 seasons, Naruto has 220 episodes. Interestingly, such a long-running show has many iconic characters who became fan favourites. One would be surprised to know that there are 488 characters in the series. While Akamaru, the Faithful dog companion to KibaInuzuka is lovable, AnkoMitarashi is fiery when it comes to fighting the enemies. Mighty Guy's powerful fight moves have amused many while Princess Tsunade's transformation from a sulking princess to one who can fight left many speechless. Minato Namikaze, Hinata Hyuga, Jonin Kakashi Hatake, AsumaSarutobi, Boruto Uzumaki, and ChojiAkimichi are other favourite characters, receiving all the admiration of the viewers.

Influence from Hinduism and Buddhism

Japan is a land where Buddhism is followed and is similar to the beliefs and foundation of Hinduism, a popular religion in India. Thus Naruto is also heavily influenced by Hinduism. It has concepts like Chakra for Ninjas, which are similar to what the rishis of ancient India practised. It also has a summons and Pain's Six Path, which heavily influence how the story moves forward in the series. With such nuances, the series becomes more understandable and relatable for the Indian audience.

Interest in Japan

Japan is a land of advanced technology, and many people love the country's culture. Unsurprisingly, many people would love to visit Japan if given a chance. These anime give an insight into Japanese culture, the language people use to communicate, and the food they eat. This comes in handy when people visit the country.

We don't need too many reasons to enjoy this story of a lovable, funny boy. So don't wait and tune in to Animax right away.