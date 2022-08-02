Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why is Kareena Kapoor Khan trending on Twitter? Actress says, "You have to learn to ignore certain things"

    Kareena Kapoor Khan discussed movie critics and social media users' hasty judgments and the cancel culture. After Aamir Khan remarked on the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend on Twitter, the actress made a statement.

    First Published Aug 2, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

    Social media users have lately called for a boycott of the forthcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha," starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While Kareena acknowledged that opinions are developing but that people must learn to overcome them, on the other hand, Aamir pleaded with internet users to refrain from reacting so forcefully.

    When asked about social media users' comments on a film on various online platforms, Kareena said that because there is accessibility, everyone has a voice today. 

    In an interview with a leading daily, Kareena said, “There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, you must learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that's why I don't take this seriously."

    Kareena further commented that if a film is good, then the response will be good and surpass anything. Kareena said, “I post whatever I want to post. I am like ‘It’s a film and it’s going to release and everyone will have their opinion.’ So that’s it. If it’s a good film, I believe that it will surpass anything, pretty much, the response will be good. I think that good films will surpass anything.”

    On the other hand, her co-star Aamir Khan talked about the Twitter trend #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, “That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films." 

    About the movie Laal Singh Chaddha:
    The film is a remake of the Tom Hanks-starring Forrest Gump, a popular Hollywood movie. Advait Chandan is the director, and 'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. The film will be released on 11 August.
     

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
