'Who was that...', Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla reacts after shoe was hurled at him at London concert -WATCH

Punjabi music star Karan Aujla recently faced an attack during his London concert when a fan threw a shoe at him, prompting the singer to halt the show.

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla recently made headlines after being attacked during a live performance in London, where an audience member threw a shoe at him. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the performance being halted midway. In the same video, Aujla’s reaction to the incident is clear as he was visibly upset by the act. He immediately addressed the crowd, inviting the culprit to come on stage for a conversation.

In the viral video, shared by a fan, Karan is seen giving the shoe back to the audience. He then called out the person responsible, expressing his anger by stating that he didn’t believe his performance was bad enough to warrant such an action. He further challenged the individual to confront him directly on stage, suggesting that anyone who had an issue should approach him instead of resorting to throwing objects.

According to other media reports, security personnel quickly identified the culprit and apprehended the individual responsible for the attack. The man was escorted out of the venue while Aujla continued with his performance.

The singer is slated to perform at upcoming concerts in Kolkata and Jaipur. Additionally, he will also be performing at sold-out shows in cities such as Chandigarh, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Mumbai. While fans eagerly await all his live shows, the Kolkata concert holds particular significance due to its association with a charitable cause.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a portion of the ticket sales from the Kolkata concert will go toward women's welfare initiatives, with Rs 100 from each ticket being donated. Aujla’s team is in discussions with a local NGO to finalize the donation.

Sharing his excitement about the tour, Aujla expressed his gratitude towards the support he has received in India and his eagerness to connect with fans in both Kolkata and Jaipur. He described the tour as a celebration of his music and his fans, and said he is looking forward to creating memorable experiences.

Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder of Team Innovation, which is managing Aujla’s tour, also expressed enthusiasm about expanding the “It Was All A Dream World Tour” with the two new concerts. He highlighted the overwhelming response to the initial dates and praised the Kolkata show for its charitable contribution toward women's welfare, emphasizing Aujla’s commitment to positive social change.

This tour marks Aujla’s first major arena tour in India, aimed at bringing modern Punjabi music to a global audience. The tour is setting ticket sales records in Canada, the UK, and New Zealand, with Aujla performing alongside his frequent collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky across all cities. The tour follows the success of his albums Making Memories and Street Dreams.

