Punjabi influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar after two unidentified men opened fire near a car wash. Police have launched an investigation and said they have leads in the case

Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Madhu Sudan, popularly known as Mad Sandhu, was killed in a shooting in Amritsar on Saturday evening.

According to police, the incident took place around 6 pm on Loharka Road. Sandhu was reportedly waiting outside a car wash centre for his vehicle when two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire.

Police said around two to three rounds were fired before the attackers escaped. An eyewitness claimed that Sandhu was shot from close range.

Sandhu was seriously injured in the attack and was taken to a private hospital. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

A purported video from the scene showed Sandhu lying injured following the shooting.

The police have registered a case based on the family’s statement and begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder. The exact motive remains unknown.

Police Say They Have Leads in the Murder Case

The investigation is currently focused on identifying the shooters and establishing why Sandhu was targeted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation), Amritsar Commissionerate, Prabhjot Singh Virk said the probe was still in its early stages but indicated that investigators had obtained important leads.

Police are examining different possible angles and are also recording statements from the family and other people connected to the case.

The motive behind the shooting has not yet been officially established.

Sandhu was the son of a retired Punjab Police inspector. His murder has also sparked concern among people familiar with his work and online presence.

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla claimed that Sandhu had spoken publicly about receiving threats in the past. He questioned whether adequate action had been taken after those alleged threats and called for the accused to be arrested quickly.

Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka also criticised the Punjab government over the incident, raising concerns about the state’s law-and-order situation.

Mad Sandhu Faced Online Trolling Over His LGBTQ Identity

Beyond his work as a makeup artist and influencer, Sandhu had built a significant following by discussing beauty, makeup, gender identity and personal expression.

He had around 2.4 lakh followers on Instagram and was associated with Mane Lane Unisex Salon in Amritsar. He also ran beauty academies offering courses in areas including self-makeup and professional bridal makeup.

Sandhu was openly gay and frequently spoke about his experiences with homophobic trolling. He often responded to criticism by defending his identity and encouraging others to be confident about who they are.

His social media presence attracted both strong support and criticism. While many followers praised his makeup skills, fashion choices and openness about gender, his posts also faced derogatory comments and online harassment.

Months before his death, an old confrontation involving Sandhu and a Nihang Singh had also circulated widely on social media. The exchange reportedly involved objections to some of Sandhu’s content and his gender-fluid presentation.

Sandhu later clarified his position publicly, saying that he had changed his approach to content and had moved away from some of his earlier material. He also alleged that older videos were being deliberately circulated again to create controversy.