Who was CV Dev? Malayalam Actor passes away at the age of 83, read more DETAILS

The late actor was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital and was reportedly undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College. He passed away due to causes of old age. Know more details about the actor’s death. By Mahalekshmi

Malayalam actor CV Dev passes away on Monday at the age of 83 in Kozhikode, Kerala. He was known to have contributed immensely to Malayalam cinema and theatre. A source close to the family of the actor reportedly stated that he was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College due to age-related health issues. The actor’s funeral was held at West Hill Crematorium today morning.

Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, offered his deepest condolences at the actor’s passing. CV Dev is known to have acted in several plays and in more than a hundred films. The Kozhikode based actor made his debut in 1959 with the Malayalam play Vilakkinte Velichathil at the age of 19.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Prabhas’s Salaar: Do they have a connection with Game of Thrones?

His first big screen appearance was VK Pavithran’s Yaro Oral a movie that was produced and directed by VK Pavithran. He later also shared the screen with actors Mammooty and Nasseruddin Shah in the 1994 drama film Ponthan Mada. He has acted in many plays including Sthithi, Gopuranadayil, Agraharam and Paanan Padatha Pattu, and has also made appearances in the films such as Sandesham, Katha Thudarunnu, English Medium, Mannadiar Penninu Chenkotta Chekkan, Manassinakkare, Chandrolsavam, Mizhi Randilum, Sadayam and Pattabhishekam. The actor is also known for his comic roles.

The late actor also held the position of B-High Grade artist at All India Radio, Kozhikode. He resided in Uzhuthal, Edakkad, near Puthiyangadi and was also known to be a part-time tailor. The actor was also awarded the PJ Antony Memorial Award and the Guru Pooja Award of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi for his sincere contribution to theatre.

Also Read: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: 7 reasons to catch Harrison Ford in his classic adventure

It should also be noted that CV Dev took his last breath just two days before the completion of his 64 years in the industry. Left behind in grief are his wife Janaki and three children Sukanya, Sukavya and Sukathamajan. Everyone prays for his peaceful rest and cherishes his memory.