Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Prabhas’s Salaar: Do they have a connection with Game of Thrones?

Pan-Indian big-budget blockbusters are becoming a thing of the south. This makes the upcoming Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo to have so much buzz around its release. But these movies have been taken in relation to Game of Thrones in recent discussions. Read to know why. By Mahalekshmi

The anticipation and excitement around Salaar and Leo are through the roof. Starring Prabhas, Salaar is an action-thriller directed by Prashanth Neel, which will be a great dive out for the actor after his disaster with Adipurush. Leo is a gangster flick directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Thalapathy Vijay, who will be returning in what is rumoured to be one of his last few films. But in recent conversations, these two films have been brought up alongside Game of Thrones. What could the connection be? Why are they being compared? Let’s find out!

Salaar shares a world like GOT?

Sriya Reddy, who is involved with the film, said that, "Prashanth Neel is creating a world like that of Game of Thrones." This began the GOT frenzy around this movie, with the audience expecting a whole new world. Salaar is reportedly supposed to be larger than life compared to Rocky Bhai in KGF.

Also Read: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: 7 reasons to catch Harrison Ford in his classic adventure

With movies like Billa, Saaho, Baahubali, and more, Prabhas will be on a roll in Salaar. The plot of the movie is unknown and the director is working to keep it under wraps. But it is reportedly going to be the story of a gangster who will fight corruption and other mafias. It promises the same spectacle of Hollywood that GOT was.

The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the label Hombale Films and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. It will be an action-packed ride all set to release in theatres on September 28 in 2D and will also get an IMAX release. The movie is reportedly getting amazing reaction from audience about its release and expected to have a great release and pre-release sales.

Leo poster takes inspiration from GOT

The first-look poster of the film sparked the conversation about the film having connections to GOT. But it does seem unjustified to make such a comparison and even raise claims of the film being anything like the series in plot or execution. There were many theories about connections between the two after the release of the poster as they looked similar and there were only minor differences.

Also Read: Chennai Express to Golmaal - 7 best Indian comedies on OTT

Tweets started to fly around comparing the two posters in a collage of them side-by-side. This showed how both the projects share a similar vibe and aura. The poster for Leo showed Thalapathy Vijay with a fierce expression wielding a sledgehammer dripping blood alongside a wolf and with mountains covered in snow in the back.

The film is a gangster drama and is a part of the LCU aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj the movie is produced by Seven Screen Studios. The movie is suspected to have connections with director’s earlier works Kaithi and Vikram, which will all be part of the universe forming a grand tale. Trisha Krishnan will be paired with Vijay once again after 14 years and fans are excited. Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and others will be in supporting roles in the film.

Leo is expected to have an initial release on 19 October 2023 and Salaar is expected to release on 28 September 2023 in theatres across the country.