synopsis
Lady Gaga joins Netflix's Wednesday Season 2 as a guest star, thrilling fans at Tudum 2025 with a surprise performance and spooky teaser reveal.
There's great news for fans of Lady Gaga and 'Wednesday' show.
The pop queen is all set to be seen in the second season as a guest star, PEOPLE reported.
<br>There's great news for fans of Lady Gaga and 'Wednesday' show.</p><p>The pop queen is all set to be seen in the second season as a guest star, PEOPLE reported.</p><p>At Netflix's Tudum 2025 live event on Saturday, the streaming giant unveiled the first six minutes of the show's highly anticipated second season.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>After a nearly three-year wait, fans finally got to see what kind of spooky shenanigans Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) gets up to this season.</p><p>The footage begins with Wednesday tied up in a serial killer's basement -- "who said nightmares don't come true?" -- surrounded by life-size dolls. "He's under the delusion that I'm his next victim," she says. "I'll let him cherish that notion while I explain my predicament."</p><p>A flashback from six weeks earlier then takes place, showing Wednesday spending her summer vacation doing what any normal teen would be doing: mastering her psychic ability.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>Back on stage at Tudum, the Wednesday cast revealed that Lady Gaga will be joining season 2 in a guest starring role. The details regarding her character were not disclosed.</p><p>Interestingly, Gaga performed at the event, delivering a show-stopping performance, including "Bloody Mary" as well as her hit song "Abracadabra."</p><p>As per Deadline, Gaga stepped out from a vertical coffin amid a sea of background dancers dressed in the vein of Gomez Addams (Luis Guzman), singing track "Zombieboy" off of her recently released Mayhem, critically acclaimed and largely viewed as a return to form of sorts for the pop/dance icon.</p><p>Part 1 of the hit series' second season will debut August 6, with Part 2 following September 3.</p>