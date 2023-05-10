Which was Subhashree Ganguly's first film? Guess what, it wasn't a Bengali movie, know details here

Today, Subhashree Ganguly is one of the most acclaimed actresses in Tollywood. We often assume that she had bugun her career with a Bengali film. Let's know the real story here:

Back in 2008, when the actress was confident that she would debut with a Bengali film, she was offered an Odia film titled, 'Mate Ta Love Helare'. Ganguly grabbed the opportunity, and later the movie was a huge success. The movie is an official remake of the Telugu movie 'Student No. 1'. Ganguly was seen alongside Siddhant Mohapatra and Anubhav Mohanty. Subhashree began her career in Tollywood in 2008 with the film, 'Baazimat' starring Soham Chakraborty. Next, she was paired opposite Dev in the 2009 starrer, 'Challenge'.

Currently, the actress has debuted in the OTT genre Indubala Bhater Hotel. She is basking in the glory of its success while consistently proving herself, gifting audiences a fresh new role every time she comes on screen. She has proved her mettle in several successful, content-driven films such as Dharmajuddha, Boudi Canteen, and Habji Gabji.

ALSO READ: Is Salman Khan about to join Guardians of the Galaxy? know details

Subhashree Gangluly and filmmaker Raj Chakraborty secretly got engaged in 2017 and then later got married on March 6, 2018. Rajbari Bawali was the setting for their idyllic nuptials. They are significant couple goals, and they have developed into the most popular and attractive pair on the internet. They have welcomed a boy into the world in 2020.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Photos: Actress opens up on facing 'humiliation' during 'modeling' days