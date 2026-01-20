Jackie Shroff recalls his 'iconic' first meeting with his idol Dev Anand, who spotted him on a hoarding and offered him a role. Despite the role later changing, Shroff cherishes the memory and credits Dev Anand for shaping his cinematic journey.

An 'Iconic Moment' with an Idol

Actor Jackie Shroff, known for his roles in films such as 'Ram Lakhan', 'Rangeela', 'Devdas', and 'Hero', recalled his early memories with legendary actor and filmmaker Dev Anand, describing their first meeting as an "iconic moment". Shroff revealed that Dev Anand had noticed his photograph on a hoarding while he was still working as a model. "He told me, 'Jacky Jacky subah subah tumhari tasveer dekhi sham ko tum saamne khade ho, mai tumhe role zarur dunga' (I saw your picture in the morning, and by the evening you were standing in front of me.)' He said he would definitely give me a role, and he did. He had seen an ad of mine. He had seen a hoarding somewhere,..I used to do modelling," Shroff told ANI.

The actor described the moment as "iconic", recalling how Dev Anand had been his childhood idol. "I loved him since childhood. I still do. He is standing in front of me. And he is saying, 'I am giving you a movie', mai ud raha tha(i was flying in the air ) with excitement," he said.

From Lead Role to Villain

He shared that the role he was initially offered later underwent changes. "After about 15 days, I was informed that the role had been given to Mithun Chakraborty, who was a senior and an excellent dancer. I was then placed as the second lead, eventually becoming the second villain," he added, noting that he never felt disheartened by the shift.

Learning from a Legend

Reflecting on his experience on set, the ace star recounted an incident during an action sequence where he struggled, upsetting the fight master. "Dev saab immediately intervened and said, 'Take it easy, he is a new guy. He will learn. Teach him,'" he said, highlighting the humility and empathy of the legendary actor.

The 'Ram Lakhan' actor credited Dev Anand for shaping his cinematic journey, saying, "You learn such things if you keep your ears open. I learned a lot just by observing him."

The actors collaborated in films including 'Swami Dada' (1982) and 'Return of Jewel Thief' (1996). The "evergreen hero" Dev Anand passed away in December 2011. His charm, charisma, and unforgettable contribution to Indian cinema continue to live on.