The popular docuseries 'Welcome to Wrexham' has been renewed for three more seasons, extending its run through at least season eight. The upcoming fifth season will premiere on May 14 and will chronicle Wrexham AFC's quest for Premier League promotion.

The makers have renewed the hit docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham" for an additional three seasons, reported Variety.

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According to Variety, the show will run through at least its eighth season. It also comes roughly one month ahead of the premiere of Season 5, which will debut on FXX and Hulu on May 14 with its first two episodes. One new episode will then drop weekly thereafter.

Creators and Network Celebrate Renewal

"When we launched 'Welcome to Wrexham,' we never imagined the impact it would have on the club and the town while creating one of TV's most successful and beloved docuseries," said Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment.

"This three-season renewal is a testament to the vision of Rob and Ryan and the enduring connection they've built with fans around the world," added Nick Grad.

"A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history," said Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC.

"We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way. We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come," added Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, as quoted by Variety.

Season 5 to Follow Premier League Quest

Per the official description of Season 5, this season will follow "Wrexham AFC's quest for promotion to the Premier League on the heels of three consecutive promotions, a feat that has never been achieved in English Football League history."

Production Details

The series is executive produced by Mac, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Humphrey Ker, Nicholas Frenkel, George Dewey and Boardwalk Pictures' Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Andy Thomas.

It is produced by More Better Productions, Maximum Effort, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures. (ANI)