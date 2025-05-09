Karan Kundrra expressed support for the Indian Army after Pakistan attacked his hometown, Jalandhar, and other cities; he also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pahalgam terror attack

Actor Karan Kundrra has shown his solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces following a series of attacks launched by Pakistan, one of which targeted his hometown, Jalandhar, in Punjab. The actor praised the bravery and resilience of the Indian Army and expressed his support for the soldiers who lost their lives in the recent Pahalgam terror attacks.

In a message posted on social media during the early hours of May 9, Kundrra mentioned that Jalandhar had witnessed some "fireworks," alluding to the attacks. He stated that despite the aggression, the nation remained strong and united. He emphasized that he, along with the rest of the country, stood firmly with the Indian Army, the martyrs of the Pahalgam attack, and the principles of justice.

The tensions escalated on Thursday evening when Pakistan launched a coordinated assault involving missiles, drones, and artillery targeting Jammu. The Indian military responded promptly by activating its air defence systems and successfully intercepting the threats. Soon after, other regions including Kupwara, Rajouri, and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, Pathankot in Punjab, as well as Jaisalmer and Ganganagar in Rajasthan, also came under attack. Explosions were heard in Jaisalmer as Indian forces intercepted and neutralized Pakistani drones.

The situation remains tense, but the Indian Armed Forces have been lauded for their swift and effective response.