The 19th WAVES Film Bazaar is set for Goa from Nov 20-24, 2025. Its Co-Production Market will showcase 22 feature projects and 5 documentaries, featuring renowned filmmakers like Kiran Rao, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Shaunak Sen.

WAVES Film Bazaar Returns with Co-Production Market

The upcoming 19th edition of WAVES Film Bazaar, India's flagship film market, is set to return with a robust Co-Production Market for features and documentaries, which will include curated projects shortlisted for international financing and festival circulation.

The WAVES Film Bazaar will be held at the Marriott Resort in Goa, from November 20 to 24, 2025, on the sidelines of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). As a part of it, Waves Film Bazaar will present 22 feature projects that embody a pan-global narrative.

Diverse Slate and Pitching Sessions

The Co-Production Market also features a compelling selection of projects from India, France, the UK, Canada, the USA, Russia, the Philippines and Singapore. This diverse lineup includes stories in languages such as Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Manipuri, Tangkhul, Nepali, Malayalam, Haryanvi, English, Gujarati, Ladakhi, Konkani, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Kashmiri, Russian, Sanskrit and Odia. Further, selected filmmakers will have the opportunity to pitch their projects to International and Indian producers, distributors, festival programmers, financiers, and sales agents during the Open Pitch session. The pitch lays the groundwork for further one-to-one meetings and explores potential future collaborations.

Spotlight on Documentaries and Acclaimed Filmmakers

In addition, the Co-Production Market lineup in this edition will also have five Documentary films. The five remarkable documentary projects span different genres, including but not limited to Arts, Music and Culture, Environment, Sustainability, Education, Women's Movement, Gender and Sexuality, Anthropology, and Others.

This year's Co-Production Market lineup presents a thoughtful balance between emerging voices and seasoned industry veterans, featuring acclaimed filmmakers and creators such as Kiran Rao, Vikramaditya Motwane, Shakun Batra, Devashish Makhija, Ira Dubey, Sarita Patil, Shaunak Sen and BAFTA award-winning Director Ben Crichton, among others.

Strategic Partnerships and Featured Projects

Waves Film Bazaar also announced its partnership with the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF). The Co-Production Market Feature will include a project titled "Gloria" as part of the project cross-exchange initiative. Three projects will be included as part of the Co-Production Market Feature under NFDC's Handpicked Focused Projects. The projects featured in this section are "Shamed", "Smash", and "Tiger in the Lion Den." (ANI)