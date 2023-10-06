Watch: Wamiqa Gabbi's hot dance video from 'Khufiya' goes viral, netizens react

Wamiqa Gabbi's dance scene caught hold of netizens and they began circulating the video on social media. The internet called her 'hot' and that she is a 'vibe'.

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has literally put the internet on fire while she flaunts her body in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming Netflix film 'Khufiya'. In the film, Wamiqa plays the role of actor Ali Fazal's wife and there is a scene where she is seen dancing in a lingerie. Soon after the film was dropped on Netflix, the scene caught hold of netizens and they began circulating the video on social media. The internet called her 'hot' and that she is a 'vibe'.

Wamiqa Gabbi made her film debut playing a small role in the Hindi film 'Jab We Met' where she played Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister. Her breakthrough came with 'Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 'in which she co-starred with Yo Yo Honey Singh and Amrinder Gill. She later appeared in other Punjabi films, including 'Ishq Brandy', 'Nikka Zaildar 2', 'Parahuna', 'Dil Diyan Gallan' and 'Nikka Zaildar 3'

Most recently she was seen in SonyLIV's web series 'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley' where she played the lead role.

About 'Khufiya'

'Khufiya' is a story about love, devotion, vengeance, and treachery. It's about an R&AW agent on a mission to apprehend someone who is leaking sensitive information from the department. The tale offers numerous layers of intrigue behind the chief conspirator, with Tabu as the case investigator and Ali Fazal as her prime suspect.