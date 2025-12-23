Hrithik Roshan made a stylish appearance with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, at his cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding. The actor, along with his girlfriend Saba Azad and his sons, had also attended the pre-wedding ceremonies earlier.

Roshan Family at Wedding Bash

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen at his cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding celebration, where he arrived with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The actor made a stylish entry and caught the attention of photographers waiting outside the venue. For the wedding bash, the actor opted for a classic and elegant outfit. The Krish actor looked dashing and happy as he made his way to the venue with his sons by his side. He was also seen greeting the photographers politely before heading inside.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was also spotted at the venue with the bride. Both were seen smiling and posing for the cameras outside. Videos of the Roshan family dancing at the wedding have also surfaced online and are being shared widely.

Pre-Wedding Festivities

Earlier on Monday, Hrithik was seen attending his cousin's pre-wedding ceremony with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, and his sons. The actor was seen posing for the paparazzi alongside Saba and his two sons. For the pre-wedding event, Hrithik wore a light pink kurta, while Saba Azad opted for a yellow lehenga with traditional jewellery. Hrehaan and Hridhaan were seen wearing matching light yellow kurtas as the family posed together.

Hrithik Roshan's Personal Life

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration when he entered the party hand in hand with her. Earlier, the actor was married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The two got divorced in 2014.

On The Work Front

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'War 2,' which also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. (ANI)