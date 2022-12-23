Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery release title announcement video of their much-awaited project

    The dynamic actor and director duo of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery decided to wow their fans by dropping a title announcement making video for their fans and followers as a surprise ahead of the first look and title reveal. The glimpse has already been successful in piquing the curiosity of fans and netizens about what the entire look is going to be like.

    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

    We know that Mohanlal is the superstar of the Malayalam film industry. He is one of the biggest names in Mollywood today. He is a versatile South industry superstar that needs no further introduction. A piece of exciting news for the Mohanlal fans is here. The actor is collaborating with noted filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellisery for one of his forthcoming and much-awaited dream project. 

    According to the reports, Mohanlal and Lijo Jose's dream project is a complete actioner-thriller. Interestingly, the superstar and talented filmmaker gave the biggest surprise to their fans and followers on Thursday by dropping a title announcement and making video on their respective social media handles.

    ALSO READ: Oscar Awards 2023: Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer Naatu Naatu from RRR nominated in 'Original song' category

    It is a one-of-its-kind and unique title announcement video. The video clearly shows the efforts and hard work of the entire team behind making the first title teaser announcement video which also featured the first look and glimpse of the project. The official announcement will be done by Mohanlal on December 23, 2022, by 5 PM. 

    In the video, director Lijo is deeply involved in the character sketch and first-look poster design with his technicians. The art department is busy creating some unique props for the title teaser. It is undoubtedly the much-awaited and totally unique first look and title launch the Malayalam film industry has ever witnessed. The biggest highlight point of the making video is the prominent introduction given to the project's leading man, which reads "Malayalathinte Mohanlal avatharikkunna" (which translates 'Presenting Malayalam's Mohanlal').

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In an interview with an entertainment publication, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who shares a close bonding with Mohanlal, gave an update on the Malayalam superstar's dream project with Lijo Jose Pellisery. According to the L2: Empuraan director, the superstar and talented filmmaker are teaming up for a unique, promising project, which is currently being made and planned to be shot on a large canvas.

    ALSO READ: Academy Awards 2023: Rishab Shetty's pan-Indian hit Kantara sent for Oscars nominations

    Some reports also revealed that Monica O My Darling fame Radhika Apte is the female lead in the film. Huge chunks and portions of the Mohanlal starrer will be filmed extensively in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The remaining portion will be shot, in various locations within Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Mohanlal will essay the character of a wrestler in the film.

