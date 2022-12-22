Academy Awards 2023: Rishab Shetty's pan-Indian hit Kantara sent for Oscars nominations

It is an exciting time ahead for the South film industry. After SS Rajamouli's RRR, another Indian film, officially submitted for Oscar nominations. An exciting piece of news for film fanatics is here. Rishab Shetty starrer pan-Indian hit Kantara has been sent, for the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars) nominations.

After impressing audiences with the compelling storyline and brilliant performance in Kantara, the makers are now eyeing for Oscars 2023. Yes, the Kantara producer has confirmed that they have sent the film for nominations. After RRR, Kantara is trying its chance at the coveted film awards, The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars.

Written and directed by nuanced filmmaker and star Rishab Shetty, Kantara has become one of the most loved films released in 2022. It has emerged as one of the second highest-grossing Kannada films in the Kollywood industry. With the massive commercial success, the action thriller earned immensely positive reviews from the cine-goers. The movie received nationwide love and applause. Kantara created waves all over India. The biggest of Bollywood stars and Tollywood actors applauded Kantara and Shetty's brilliant performance as a protagonist and director. Now, noted producer Vijay Kirangandur has spilled beans on Kantara submitted for the Oscar 2023 awards nominations.

ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara to get a second installment, confirms producer Vijay Kirangandur

In an interview with a leading Indian television news portal, the producer of Kantara, Vijay Kiragandur, has confirmed the same and said they are hoping for the best. The producer said, "We have submitted our application for Oscars for Kantara and have our fingers crossed as the final nominations are yet to come." He mentioned that Kantara as a story is so rooted that we hope it can, find a voice world-wide as well.

For those unaware, in 2022, Rishab Shetty collaborated with the Hombale Films banner, and brought to Indian screens the highly anticipated divine drama film Kantara: A Legend. Kantara broke all the records and benchmarks created by many films, and became the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. Initially, the film released in the Kannada language. But after receiving many rave and critically acclaimed reviews at the box office, Kantara became a pan-Indian film. The film, was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam languages in theatres all across our country.

ALSO READ: Pathaan: Awaited song Jhoome Jo featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is out now

The prominent and renowned Kannada actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty is known for his critical and commercial blockbuster Kantara: A Legend, which shook the Indian cinema in 2022. Rishab has directed and also acted as the main lead in the film. Kantara is about traditional Bhoota Kola katha that is an integral part, of Karnataka's rich cultural heritage and folklore.