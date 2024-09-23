WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh-Ed Sheeran light up Birmingham stage with iconic mashup

In an electrifying reunion, Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran brought their musical magic to Birmingham, UK, as Ed made a special appearance at Diljit’s concert. This collaboration follows their memorable encounter in March during Ed's concert in Mumbai, where they shared the stage for the first time. This time, Ed was the guest of honor, and fans were treated to an unforgettable mashup of "Naina" and "Shape of You."

In a viral video shared by Diljit, Ed took to the stage with his signature guitar, creating an atmosphere of pure excitement. As Ed sang his chart-topping hit "Shape of You," he accompanied Diljit, who performed "Naina," a popular track from his upcoming film, Crew. Diljit captured the essence of the night perfectly, posting, “My BROTHER Shut Down BIRMINGHAM, What A Night LOVE & RESPECT, Thank You Birmingham Waleya BAUT Pyar.”

Similar to these thoughts, Ed thanked the experience on his own Instagram: “Returning the favor to my brother @diljitdosanjh tonight in Birmingham, what an amazing atmosphere, thanks for having me!” The audience's excitement was evident as several fans shared their own concert footage, highlighting the dynamic duo's amazing chemistry.

This concert wasn't the first time Diljit and Ed showcased their friendship through music. Back in March, Ed invited Diljit on stage during his Mumbai concert, where they performed Diljit’s hit track "Lover." Ed even impressed the crowd by learning the Punjabi lyrics, highlighting his dedication to bridging cultures through music.

Interestingly, Diljit isn't the only Indian artist to have collaborated with Ed Sheeran recently. Just earlier this month, renowned singer Arijit Singh invited Ed to join him during one of his concerts in London, where they performed "Perfect" together. Arijit shared his gratitude on Instagram, saying, “#london, thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love & Gratitude.”

With these exciting collaborations, it's clear that the music world is embracing cross-cultural friendships, creating unforgettable moments for fans around the globe.

