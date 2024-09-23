Rhea Singha wins Miss Universe India 2024: Gujarati girl beats 51 finalists

In an extraordinary showcase of talent and beauty, 18-year-old Rhea Singha from Gujarat emerged victorious as Miss Universe India 2024, surpassing 51 other finalists in a highly competitive event held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. As contestant number 36, Rhea dazzled both judges and the audience during the grand finale, securing her place at the top. This remarkable win not only earns her the prestigious title but also the opportunity to represent India at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico later this year.

After her crowning, an overjoyed Rhea expressed heartfelt gratitude, reflecting on the journey that led her to this moment. “Winning the title of Miss Universe India 2024 is an incredible honor. I am so thankful for all the hard work and dedication that brought me here,” she shared with ANI. Her victory is a testament to her commitment and perseverance in pursuing excellence.

The competition also recognized the achievements of other remarkable contestants. Pranjal Priya was named the 1st Runner-Up, while Chhavi Verg claimed the 2nd Runner-Up position. Sushmita Roy and Ruopfuzhano Whiso rounded out the top five as 3rd and 4th runners-up, respectively. The event showcased a plethora of talent, with each participant bringing their unique strengths to the stage.

Rhea's win has generated widespread enthusiasm, garnering support from fans and celebrities alike. Notably, Urvashi Rautela, Miss Universe India 2015, and a prominent Bollywood actress was among the judges. She expressed her optimism for India’s prospects at the upcoming Miss Universe contest, stating, “India will surely win the Miss Universe crown again this year,” further boosting Rhea’s confidence.

Held on a memorable Sunday in Jaipur, this event marks a significant milestone in India's pageantry history. As Rhea prepares for the international competition, her journey from a hopeful contestant to India’s representative on the world stage continues to inspire many. With the backing of her country, Rhea Singha embarks on a new chapter, carrying the dreams of millions as she aims to bring home the Miss Universe crown.

