Anupam Kher visited the late Asha Bhosle's home to pay tribute, sharing an emotional note on Instagram. He described a 'deep silence' in the house but felt he could almost hear her humming, and met her son Anand and granddaughter Zanai.

Anupam Kher's Heartfelt Tribute

Actor Anupam Kher on Saturday paid tribute to the late singer Asha Bhosle during his visit to the latter's home in Mumbai. Kher shared the pictures of his meeting on Instagram along with an emotional note. Anupam wrote, "Visited Asha Ji's home today to pay my tribute to the Legendary singer! There was a deep silence in the house... the kind that speaks. And yet, somewhere in that stillness, I could almost hear her humming... her voice lingering in every corner, every memory."

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During the visit, the 'Tanvi The Great' actor also met the family members of the versatile singer who passed away earlier in the week. "Met her son Anand, daughter-in-law Anuja, and her granddaughter and best friend #ZanaiBhosle. Warm, gracious... carrying her legacy with quiet strength. Sometimes, such visits don't just make you mourn... they heal you, even if only for a moment. I left in silence... But with her songs playing softly in my heart.! Long Live Asha Ji! Jai Ho!"

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Remembering the Legendary Singer

Asha Bhosle, one of India's most loved voices, passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai on Monday this week. Many stars, including Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan, attended the funeral.

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy. Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema. Her iconic hits include Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and the rebellious Dum Maro Dum. (ANI)