    WATCH: Anant Ambani's birthday: Salman Khan, Orry and others arrive in Jamnagar

    Anant Ambani will be celebrating his 29th birthday on April 10, 2024, in Jamnagar and B Praak is likely to perform. 

    WATCH: Anant Ambani's birthday: Salman Khan, Orry and others arrive in Jamnagar RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 9:42 AM IST

    Salman Khan departed Mumbai for Gujarat's Jamnagar late Monday night on April 8. He will attend millionaire Anant Ambani's birthday party in the city. Several photographs and videos of Salman from Mumbai's Kalina airport are circulating on social media. Later, he was observed arriving at the Jamnagar Airport.

    Salman's airport look

    In the photographs and videos, Salman was clad in a black T-shirt and blue jeans. He was accompanied, as usual, by his security Shera, who led the actor to his car at the Jamnagar airport.

    Orry at the airport

    Orry was also pictured at the Kalina airport on Monday evening, indicating that he will be attending the huge celebration.

    Expected guest list

    According to speculations, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya have also traveled to Jamnagar to join Anant's spectacular birthday celebration. Singer B Praak will be performing at the party.

    Anant Ambani will be celebrating his 29th birthday on April 10, 2024.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 9:42 AM IST
