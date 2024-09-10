Watch: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan get mobbed at GSB Ganpati Pandal; video goes viral

Bollywood celebrities get swept up in the enthusiasm of Ganesh Chaturthi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently visited the GSB Ganpati Pandal with her mother, Brindya Rai, and daughter, Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai attended the Ganesh Utsav, as she does every year. This time, she went to GSB Ganesh Pandal with her mother, Vrinda Rai, and daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. However, her spouse, Abhishek Bachchan, was strangely absent during their visit as talk about their divorce grew. However, the video quickly went viral as Aishwarya appeared uncomfortable after being crowded at the pandal.

Aishwarya Rai is mobbed. At the GSB Ganesh Puja Pandal, Aishwarya Rai was dressed in a salwar suit with a pink dupatta and centre partitioned hair, and she was joined by her daughter, who was dressed in a yellow kurta suit. Aishwarya could be seen holding her mother, who was dressed in a pink saree, while the media bites continued. The video began with Aishwarya urging her daughter to get into the car among a large crowd swiftly. She was heard saying, "Aaradhya, car aa gayi hai, go.." Later in the film, the actress carefully assisted her ageing mother in getting into the automobile.

Also Read: Ganesh Visarjan: Radhika Merchant stuns in simple suit; costs THIS

In another video, the former Miss World was seen tenderly helping her mother get into the car, like a good daughter.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit to Divya Khosla Kumar: See Bollywood celebrities without makeup

More about Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, and they received their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Recent conjecture has stated that the pair had separated. However, Aishwarya was recently photographed exiting her car with her daughter Aaradhya at Amitabh Bachchan's home in Jalsa. Despite growing suspicion about their divorce, the pair has recently been sighted together in Dubai.

On the job front, she was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan I and II.

Latest Videos