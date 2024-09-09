Madhuri Dixit to Divya Khosla Kumar: See Bollywood celebrities without makeup

Entertainment Desk. Bollywood celebrities and their children were spotted at various locations in Mumbai. Madhuri Dixit and Divya Khosla Kumar were seen at the airport without makeup, making it difficult to recognize them. See the photos below…

Madhuri Dixit and Divya Khosla Kumar were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Both were seen without makeup, making it difficult to recognize them.

Madhuri Dixit was seen with her husband, Dr. Nene. She had her hair open and was wearing large-framed glasses.

Divya Khosla Kumar was spotted at the airport in a white suit. Even without makeup, Divya posed for the photographers with a smile.

Akshay Kumar's son, Aarav Bhatia, was spotted at the airport. Aarav was in a simple look and wore a cap that hid his face.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara, was spotted outside the gym. Sara was seen without makeup and was talking to someone on the phone.

Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan, was also spotted in a casual look. It is reported that Ahan may be seen in the film Border 2 with Sunny Deol.

Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli was spotted at the airport. Himansh, who was seen after a long time, was difficult to recognize due to his changed look.

Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing a white T-shirt and goggles. During this, he stopped and posed for the photographers.

