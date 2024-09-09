Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madhuri Dixit to Divya Khosla Kumar: See Bollywood celebrities without makeup

    Entertainment Desk. Bollywood celebrities and their children were spotted at various locations in Mumbai. Madhuri Dixit and Divya Khosla Kumar were seen at the airport without makeup, making it difficult to recognize them. See the photos below…

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 4:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Madhuri Dixit and Divya Khosla Kumar were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Both were seen without makeup, making it difficult to recognize them.

    article_image2

    Madhuri Dixit was seen with her husband, Dr. Nene. She had her hair open and was wearing large-framed glasses.

    article_image3

    Divya Khosla Kumar was spotted at the airport in a white suit. Even without makeup, Divya posed for the photographers with a smile.

    article_image4

    Akshay Kumar's son, Aarav Bhatia, was spotted at the airport. Aarav was in a simple look and wore a cap that hid his face.

    article_image5

    Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara, was spotted outside the gym. Sara was seen without makeup and was talking to someone on the phone.

    article_image6

    Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan, was also spotted in a casual look. It is reported that Ahan may be seen in the film Border 2 with Sunny Deol.

    article_image7

    Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli was spotted at the airport. Himansh, who was seen after a long time, was difficult to recognize due to his changed look.

    article_image8

    Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing a white T-shirt and goggles. During this, he stopped and posed for the photographers. Read this also... 32 years of career, Kajol did 9 films with husband Ajay Devgn, only 3 HIT After this film, Thalapathy Vijay will not work, this is the fee of the last movie

