Ganesh Visarjan: Radhika Merchant stuns in simple suit; costs THIS

Entertainment
Radhika Merchant's blue look from Ganesh Visarjan is going viral. She was seen stealing limelight in this ethnic dhoti-kurta look. However, this kurta set is also a designer piece
Radhika Merchant opted for a simple yet elegant traditional look. She wore a navy blue tunic kurta from designer label Jayanti Reddy's wardrobe, which looked very classy
The kurta features round neckline, gold zardozi embroidery, quarter-length trumpet sleeves, a flowy silhouette, and a curved uneven hemline
This suit set comes with mint green silk flared pants. The tunic kurta style with it looks quite different. It is paired with a matching dupatta of the pants
This simple suit of Radhika Merchant costs Rs 109,900. She ditched all accessories for Ganesh Visarjan and wore only a ring and her single-strand mangalsutra
Radhika was seen in a no-makeup look during this time. Finally, Radhika gave the finishing touch with her hair tied in a sleek ponytail