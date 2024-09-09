Entertainment

Ganesh Visarjan: Radhika Merchant stuns in simple suit; costs THIS

Ethnic Dhoti-Kurta Look

Radhika Merchant's blue look from Ganesh Visarjan is going viral. She was seen stealing limelight in this ethnic dhoti-kurta look. However, this kurta set is also a designer piece

Navy Blue Tunic Kurta

Radhika Merchant opted for a simple yet elegant traditional look. She wore a navy blue tunic kurta from designer label Jayanti Reddy's wardrobe, which looked very classy

Gold Zardozi Embroidery on Suit

The kurta features round neckline, gold zardozi embroidery, quarter-length trumpet sleeves, a flowy silhouette, and a curved uneven hemline

Silk Flared Pants

This suit set comes with mint green silk flared pants. The tunic kurta style with it looks quite different. It is paired with a matching dupatta of the pants

Minimal Jewelry

This simple suit of Radhika Merchant costs Rs 109,900. She ditched all accessories for Ganesh Visarjan and wore only a ring and her single-strand mangalsutra

No Makeup Look

Radhika was seen in a no-makeup look during this time. Finally, Radhika gave the finishing touch with her hair tied in a sleek ponytail

