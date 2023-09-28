Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor hug at T-Series Ganpati darshan, netizens go gala

    Ex-couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor accidentally bumped into each other at T-Series Ganpati darshan. The two hugged and exchanged words and soon after the video was out, netizens bombarded the comment section as it reminded them of the Aashiqui 2 days. 

    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    Before actor Aditya Roy Kapur dated Ananya Panday, his most talked about relationship was with his Aashiqui 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor. The two were said to have fallen in love while filming, but the two never accepted that they were dating. Recently, they bumped into each other at the T-Series office during Ganpati darshan. The ex-alleged lovers were seen being quite amicable with each other and even shared a heartfelt hug. While the media captured their hug, fans went crazy as it reminded them of the Aashiqui 2 days. 

    Aditya and Shraddha's on-screen chemistry was praised and they also shared the screen in the film Ok Jaanu. Years after dating, the two broke up for unknown reasons. The former couple had known each other since childhood. 

    Shraddha was seen wearing a yellow and white suit while Aditya kept it casual and wore a blue striped shirt with cream colour pants. 

    The video

     

    Netizens reactions

    Soon after the video was out, fans took the comment section and expressed their love for the actors. One user wrote, "We wanted to see them together from long timee finallyyyy." Another fan commented, "Together in another universe." Many desired to see them together in a film. 

    T-Series Ganpati darshan

    Many celebrities visited the T-Series office to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. Ananya Panday also arrived at Bhushan Kumar's workplace and looked stunning dressed in a stunning bright orange anarkali with churidars. She added a touch of sophistication with a similar embroidered organza dupatta. 

    On the work front, Aditya was last seen in season 2 of the web series The Night Manager along with Anil Kapoor. He will soon be seen in Anurag Basu helmed Metro.... In Dino.

    Shraddha will be seen in films like Chaalbaaz in London, Stree 2, and Chanda Mama Door Ke.

