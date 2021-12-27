  • Facebook
    Vivian Dsena-Vahbiz Dorabjee announce separation, details inside

    Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee had met on the sets of their telly show  Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. They have released their divorce statement. Read all the details aobut the same right here.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 4:41 PM IST
    Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee had separated four years ago and now have parted ways. The duo fell in love during the shoot of their telly show  Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. They had tied the knot in 2013 and had filed for divorce in 2017. Their divorce case went on for four years, and the decision was made on  December 18. They had released a joint statement and had asked fans for being understanding.     

    They had released a statement when they had said that they would be separated. They had said that it was with hearts full of sadness that they announced that they have legally separated and are now divorced. They were working hard, for well over a few years, to see what might have been possible between them, and they have come to the conclusion that they would  like to continue our life journeys separately    

    The statement also added that they made a mutual decision, and there is no need to choose sides or denounce one another and argue over who is to blame and the reasons for their separation. They further said that they asked their fans for their understanding. They had conducted their relationship privately, and it is difficult for them to discuss details of their personal life. She hopes she is being able to continue doing their work in the manner with the love and support of all their fans. She hopes to pay all the love and support that he has been showered with in the past many years through greater and better projects in the future. In the future, they hope to enjoy the same love and warmth received from their fans and admirers that they did in the past.  
     

