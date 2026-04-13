The film world is in mourning following the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Actor Vivek Oberoi paid an emotional tribute, remembering her as the 'rhythm in our pulse' whose voice taught millions how to love, dance, and dream.

The death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle has left the film and music world in deep grief. Actor Vivek Oberoi remembered her as an artist whose songs touched generations and became part of people's lives.

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Vivek Oberoi's heartfelt tribute

In an emotional post on X, Vivek spoke about her "eternal melody" and said her voice taught millions how to love, dance and dream. Remembering the timeless magic of her songs, he wrote, "The voice that taught a billion hearts how to love, how to dance, and how to dream has found its eternal melody" "Asha Tai, you were the rhythm in our pulse and the soul in our stories. "Abhi na jao chhod kar, ke dil abhi bhara nahi...Today, our hearts are heavy, but we find peace knowing your voice is now a part of the stars. Om Shanti."

The voice that taught a billion hearts how to love, how to dance, and how to dream has found its eternal melody. Asha Tai, you were the rhythm in our pulse and the soul in our stories. "Abhi na jao chhod kar, ke dil abhi bhara nahi..." Today, our hearts are heavy, but we find… pic.twitter.com/2jJeNqz1A4 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 12, 2026

Last Rites and Tributes

The legendary singer was cremated with full state honours on Monday at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Family members, friends, members of the film industry and admirers gathered there to pay their last respects to the iconic singer whose voice ruled hearts for more than eight decades.

A Look at Her Unparalleled Legacy

Widely regarded as one of the most versatile singers in Indian music, Asha Bhosle's repertoire spanned classical compositions, ghazals, cabaret songs, and contemporary pop. She holds a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings and, along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar, helped define the golden era of Hindi film music.

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy. Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema.

Iconic Hits and Versatility

Her iconic hits include Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and the rebellious Dum Maro Dum. Her versatile range also spans the soulful ghazal Dil Cheez Kya Hai, playful classics like Chura Liya Hai Tumne, and the timeless dance anthem Yeh Mera Dil. (ANI)