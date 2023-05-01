Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral Video: Sonam Kapoor gets trolled for her insane ramp walk ahead of King Charles III's coronation concert

    Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor will be the only Indian celeb to be present and participate in the Coronation Concert planned for King Charles III . Ahead of that, one video is going viral where she is getting brutally slammed for a bizarre ramp walk; take a look
     

    First Published May 1, 2023, 9:39 AM IST

    An old video of Sonam Kapoor walking the runway at a fashion show is popular on social media ahead of her spoken appearance at King Charles III's coronation celebration on May 6. A Reddit user submitted the video with the witty title, "Sonam at King Charles' coronation."

    Others trolled Sonam for "the weirdest" ramp walk, while some wondered if it was actual footage from King Charles' coronation concert. The fact that Sonam was continually whirling on the ramp intrigued netizens. 

    Sonam at king Charles coronation
    by u/Active-Potato9747 in BollyBlindsNGossip

    One user wrote, “Wait is this real or from some other fashion show?" Someone replied, “Fashion show, coronation on May 6." The user said, “Oh ok, thanx. Got scared for a second that she actually did this during the coronation." Another user remarked, “Legend has it she is still twirling somewhere in London."

    Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, will attend King Charles' coronation. The event is set to be star-studded, with several notable celebrities making an appearance. Tom Cruise and Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls will attend the coronation ceremony on Sunday, May 7, at Windsor Castle, a day after King Charles' historic crowning.

    According to the BBC, Sonam Kapoor will also perform spoken word on stage. "I am honoured to join the Commonwealth virtual choir, celebrating His Majesty's love for music and art," Sonam told the BBC. It's a historic event representing a commitment to a positive, inclusive, and hopeful future for the United Kingdom, with the choir's songs honouring the royal legacy and encouraging unity, peace, and joy."

    Kapoor will be the only Indian star participating in the event. Hugh Bonneville will host the event, including performances by Perry, Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench, and a cooperation of five Royal patronages. Pre-recorded video greetings from celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Joan Collins, and Tom Jones will be played.

    Sonam Kapoor will next be featured in Shome Makhija's directorial Blind, with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

