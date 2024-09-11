Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    VIRAL video: Sai Pallavi dances to Zingaat, London Thumakda and more at her sister's wedding (WATCH)

    Sai Pallavi shone during her sister Pooja's wedding, performing at Zingaat, London Thumakda, and Apsara Aali. Videos of her beautiful performance went popular on social media.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 6:04 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    Sai Pallavi, an actor who works in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, danced her heart out during her sister Pooja Kannan's wedding. Videos of her performance have gone viral on social media. The videos show her dancing to the Marathi songs 'Zingaat' and 'Apsara Aali'.

    Sai, who has already demonstrated her extraordinary dancing abilities in films and at numerous occasions, performed with her sister Pooja to the Marathi song 'Apsara Aali'. The two sisters embodied elegance when they performed during Pooja's sangeet ceremony. Pooja married Vineeth, her fiancé, in Tamil Nadu on September 5.

    Another video shows Sai dancing to the popular song "Zingaat" from the film Dhadak. Sai appears to have danced to the music with her sisters and other female family members. Sai donned a long blue kurta and palazzo to her sister's sangeet ceremony, looking modest yet gorgeous. The song initially starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

    Sai also danced to Kangana Ranaut's blockbuster song 'London Thumakda' from the film Queen.

    Previously, some inside photos from Pooja Kannan's wedding, including Sai Pallavi, were previously released on social media. Sai wore an all-white saree to the wedding, accented with matching bangles, a pearl necklace, and white flowers.

    Sai Pallavi will star in Chandoo Mondeti's Thandel with Naga Chaitanya. The film will open in cinemas on December 20.

