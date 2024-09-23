PM Modi greets Hanumankind with 'Jai Hanuman', hugs Aditya Gadhvi at stage (WATCH)

Rapper Hanumankind, along with other artists, performed for PM Modi at the 'Modi & US' event in New York. The Prime Minister was visibly impressed by the performances, even joining Aditya Gadhvi on stage for a hug after his rendition of the popular song 'Khalesi'. Hanumankind's performance of his hit song 'Big Dawgs' particularly energized the crowd, earning him a 'Jai Hanuman' and a handshake from the PM.

Rapper Hanumankind rocked the 'Modi & US' event in New York. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ceremony, as did thousands of Indian-Americans. Hanumankind, a Bengaluru-based rapper and musician of Kerala descent, took the center stage and performed his popular tune 'Big Dawgs' for PM Modi and the audience, according to internet videos from the event.

His exciting performance had everyone moving in their chairs. PM Modi then visited with him and the other performers who had performed for him. While greeting Hanumankind, the Prime Minister was heard shouting 'Jai Hanuman' before hugging and shaking his hand, evidently congratulating him for his performance

Big Dawgs, a song by Hanumankind, has the internet buzzing. This high-octane single, released only a few weeks ago, has captivated audiences across the world with exciting images shot behind the 'wall of death.' Hanumankind (or HMK) is formally known as Sooraj Cherukat and has had a career as varied as his music.

Besides Hanumankind, artistes Aditya Gadhvi and Devi Sri Prasad also performed for PM Modi. Aditya took the globe by storm last year with his song Khalesi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, moved by the music and the energy of the crowd, got up from his seat and proceeded to the stage. Aditya Gadhvi, visibly surprised, watched as Modi warmly approached him and gave him a big hug, even patting him on the back.

He also shared a video capturing the moment when PM Modi hugged him. Taking to Instagram, he wrote in Gujarati, “Modi ji came on stage and said, “Why the mischief?!” Then he met a few people and blessed them. I don’t really understand everything, but I’m just enjoying all the fun that’s happening…”

Achint created "Khalasi" by combining Gujarati folk music and pop-rock, resulting in a distinct sound that people enjoyed in India and abroad. Saumya Joshi's lyrics depict the narrative of a sailor exploring Gujarat's coasts, symbolizing adventure. The song went viral on short-form video platforms, receiving over 4.5 billion views and became a cultural smash.

Latest Videos