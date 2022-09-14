Viral Stuff: Rashmika Mandanna shares cute video of school girl dancing to Pushpa hit song Saami Saami- WATCH

A fan was seen dancing to Rashmika Mandanna's song Saami Saami from the popular Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise in a video that the singer shared. The actress says she wants to meet the 'cutie'

Rashmika Mandanna, who is all set for her debut Hindi film Goodbye shared an adorable video on Twitter on Wednesday. The actor reacted when he saw a little schoolgirl dancing fluidly to Saami Saami, a song from Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika says that the 'cutie' had made her day and said she wanted to see her after being overcome by the girl's actions.

Rashmika plays Srivalli, the milkman's daughter, in the Sukumar-directed film Pushpa: The Rise. Her character develops feelings for Pushpa Raja, played by Allu Arjun. Sharing the original tweet of the video, Rashmika Mandanna wrote: “Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay. I want to meet this cutie. How can I? (sic).”

One person even likened the little girl to Rashmika and claimed that she had danced better than the actor herself. Many others applauded the young girl for her good dancing.

Pushpa, released in December 2021, was a huge success both in Hindi circuits and Telugu-speaking areas. The movie's box office earnings reached Rs 100 crore with its Hindi counterpart. Additionally, it is rumoured that the film would have a huge budget of Rs. 400 crores, of which half would go directly toward production.

Making Srivalli, played by Rashmika Mandanna, in Pushpa: The Rule stronger has been a popular request from fans. Rashmika had responded, "I hope so too, let's see," in response.

Rashmika will appear with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, who play Rashmika's parents in the forthcoming Vikash Bahl film Goodbye. The comedy-drama is preparing for its October 7 theatrical debut. Rashmika recently discussed her Bollywood debut in an interview with a popular daily.

Rashmika will soon start working on the sequel to the Pushpa series. She will reconnect with Allu Arjun in the movie. The movie will be released the following year. Pushpa: The Rule was formally introduced in August with a pooja ceremony. Sukumar will also direct the sequel.



