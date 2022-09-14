Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral Stuff: Rashmika Mandanna shares cute video of school girl dancing to Pushpa hit song Saami Saami- WATCH

    A fan was seen dancing to Rashmika Mandanna's song Saami Saami from the popular Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise in a video that the singer shared. The actress says she wants to meet the 'cutie'
     

    Viral Stuff: Rashmika Mandanna shares cute video of school girl dancing to Pushpa hit song Saami Saami- WATCH RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 2:39 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna, who is all set for her debut Hindi film Goodbye shared an adorable video on Twitter on Wednesday. The actor reacted when he saw a little schoolgirl dancing fluidly to Saami Saami, a song from Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika says that the 'cutie' had made her day and said she wanted to see her after being overcome by the girl's actions.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious comment on Gauri’s post over Aryan will leave you in splits

    Rashmika plays Srivalli, the milkman's daughter, in the Sukumar-directed film Pushpa: The Rise. Her character develops feelings for Pushpa Raja, played by Allu Arjun. Sharing the original tweet of the video, Rashmika Mandanna wrote: “Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay. I want to meet this cutie. How can I? (sic).” 

    Also Read: Preps on for Alia Bhatt’s baby shower; details inside

    One person even likened the little girl to Rashmika and claimed that she had danced better than the actor herself. Many others applauded the young girl for her good dancing.

    Pushpa, released in December 2021, was a huge success both in Hindi circuits and Telugu-speaking areas. The movie's box office earnings reached Rs 100 crore with its Hindi counterpart. Additionally, it is rumoured that the film would have a huge budget of Rs. 400 crores, of which half would go directly toward production.

    Making Srivalli, played by Rashmika Mandanna, in Pushpa: The Rule stronger has been a popular request from fans. Rashmika had responded, "I hope so too, let's see," in response.

    Rashmika will appear with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, who play Rashmika's parents in the forthcoming Vikash Bahl film Goodbye. The comedy-drama is preparing for its October 7 theatrical debut. Rashmika recently discussed her Bollywood debut in an interview with a popular daily. 

    Rashmika will soon start working on the sequel to the Pushpa series. She will reconnect with Allu Arjun in the movie. The movie will be released the following year. Pushpa: The Rule was formally introduced in August with a pooja ceremony. Sukumar will also direct the sequel.


     

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2022, 2:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Dulquer Salmaan quit movies? Actor revealed how negative reviews affected him RBA

    Will Dulquer Salmaan quit movies? Actor revealed how negative reviews affected him

    National Cinema Day rescheduled, to be celebrated on September 23; movie tickets for Rs 75 - adt

    National Cinema Day rescheduled, to be celebrated on September 23; movie tickets for Rs 75

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to shoot an action sequence in Chennai along with 200 women- report RBA

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to shoot an action sequence in Chennai along with 200 women- report

    Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli discuss their upcoming movie: Director says, 'It will be a globetrotting action adventure' RBA

    SS Rajamouli on upcoming Mahesh Babu movie: 'It will be a globetrotting action adventure'

    Preps on for Alia Bhatt baby shower details inside drb

    Preps on for Alia Bhatt’s baby shower; details inside

    Recent Stories

    football serie-a I am not going to retire - Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows to make AC Milan return from injury-ayh

    'I'm not going to retire' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows to make AC Milan return from injury

    Operation Lotus in Punjab? Arvind Kejriwal says BJP approached 10 MLAs AJR

    Operation Lotus in Punjab? Arvind Kejriwal says BJP approached 10 MLAs

    Maharashtra 4 sadhus assaulted on child-lifting suspicion; 6 held

    Maharashtra: 4 sadhus assaulted on child-lifting suspicion; 6 held

    football Will Arsenal win Premier League title this season? Legendary boss Arsene Wenger breaks his silence snt

    Will Arsenal win Premier League title this season? Legendary boss Arsene Wenger breaks his silence

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: We did not make the right decisions - Diego Simeone on Atletico Madrid Bayer Leverkusen upset-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'We didn't make the right decisions' - Diego Simeone on Atletico's Leverkusen upset

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon