Comedian-actor Vir Das has raised concerns over an Apple Watch he bought from Zepto, claiming it looked like a China copy. He questioned the product’s authenticity and alleged poor response from customer support.

Actor and comedian Vir Das has raised concerns over an Apple smartwatch he purchased through quick-commerce platform Zepto. The comedian claimed the product did not appear genuine and questioned whether he received an original Apple device.

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Vir Das Shares His Experience Online

Taking to X, Vir Das shared his complaint with screenshots and details of his experience. He said the smartwatch was purchased urgently for a shoot and that they paid around ₹50,000 for it.

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According to Das, the watch’s appearance made him doubt its authenticity. He also claimed that when he contacted customer support, he was told that nothing could be done regarding the issue, which added to his frustration.

Comedian Questions Product Authenticity

In his post, Das tagged Zepto’s official accounts and questioned whether the smartwatch was an original Apple product or a fake copy. He expressed disappointment over the situation and criticised the response he allegedly received from the customer service team.

The comedian wrote, “Am I wrong, do all apple watches look like this or is @ZeptoNow @zeptocares being shady with china copies?” He further mentioned that the purchase was made because the device was needed quickly for a shoot.

Social Media Reacts To Vir Das’ Claim

Das’ post quickly gained attention online, with users sharing their views on online shopping experiences and product authenticity. While some supported his concerns and demanded better customer service, others discussed the importance of verifying products before making expensive purchases.

The matter has sparked a wider conversation about consumer complaints, online marketplaces, and the need for proper resolution when customers raise concerns about costly items.