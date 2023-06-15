Vincenzo star Song Joong-Ki and wife Katy Louise Saunders share their baby boy FIRST photo

Best known for his multi-layered performance in the hit Netflix mafia and lawyer dramedy romance series Vincenzo, globally acclaimed South Korean star Song Joong-Ki welcomed his baby boy with his wife, Katy Louise Saunders. He shared the first photo on social media. Scroll down for more details on the same.

Song Joong-ki surprised fans in January by announcing his wedding to Katy and revealing that they are expecting their first baby together. The actor has finally welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Katy Louise Saunders.

The actor also took to his official fan cafe to share the happy news with his fans. With an adorable photo of his son holding his finger, Song Joong-ki confirmed that he and Katy welcomed the baby in Italy, his wife's hometown and that the mother and their child are healthy.

As translated by fan clubs on Twitter, Song Joong-ki wrote, "Hello, this is Joong Ki. I am curious how all of you are doing. As you probably know all too well, I wrapped up filming for the movie, My Name Is Loh Kiwan in Hungary, and I even had the honour of attending the Cannes Film Festival for the movie Hopeless. All of the moments from the film festival still feel like a dream to me. That is how happily I have been spending my days. Today, I came here to greet you because I have one more piece of news that feels like a dream, and I wanted to be the first to tell you. Right now, I am in Italy."

He also shared, "Here, in my wife and her hometown of Rome, we happened to welcome our baby. It is a healthy son. Both the baby and his mother are in good health. As we welcome our child in good health and joy. I am taking care of my family happily, with a grateful heart. I think our son is the most precious gift to have found its way to us, a married couple whose biggest dream all our lives was to start a happy family."

He also said, "And I think it is thanks to the many people who gave their support that such a happy day has found us. Thank you. I am always grateful to the Ki Aile, Song Joong Ki fans, who give their sincere, unchanging love, and I, Joong Ki, will also sincerely wish for there to be great joy in all of your lives. As befits an actor, and in order to stay true to myself. I will return to greet you with a cool project. Please always be healthy. And I love you."

