    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi engagement: Ram Charan, Upasana, Chiranjeevi make starry appearance; SEE PICS

    Telugu stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged yesterday evening. Here are the big A-lister stars who attended their intimate engagement event. Take a look at them here. The duo never spoke about their relationship till the time they got engaged.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    Telugu stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged yesterday. On Thursday afternoon, the well-renowned Telugu stars spokesperson SivaCherry took to Twitter. Their spokesperson confirmed their engagement news was real. He also shared the digital invite the couple gave to their industry friends. 

    The invite features Varun and his fiance Lavanya Tripathi's picture, which read, "Two hearts, one love. Congratulations! Mega Prince Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness together." The invite also featured the engagement date.

    The couple exchanged engagement vows at the luxurious residence of Varun Tej in Hyderabad. The private ceremony will be attended by their close friends and family members, including the entire Allu and Mega family – comprising Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Allu Aravind, and others.

    Now pictures surfaced of Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni arriving for the ceremony. In the pictures that went viral on social media, Ram Charan can be seen in a powder blue shirt, while Upasana looks pretty in a bottle green ensemble with a heavy choker neckpiece. Megastar Chiranjeevi also arrived.

    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi first crossed paths on the sets of Mister back in 2017. During the shoot, they developed a strong bond as close friends. Over time, their friendship transformed into a romantic relationship, but the couple chose to keep it confidential. During the filming of their second movie, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, the news of their dating came to light. Eventually, Varun Tej and Lavanya started making public appearances together, attending parties and events as a couple. Lavanya’s presence at the wedding of Varun Tej’s sister, actress Niharika Konidela, in 2020 further fuelled speculation about their relationship.

    Besides, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi hosted their engagement ceremony on Friday evening. They have now posted their photos on Instagram. Varun looked handsome in a cream-coloured kurta paired with matching pyjamas and shoes. Lavanya looked gorgeous in a green saree. Sharing the photos, Varun wrote, "Found my Lav" with a heart emoji."

    Lavanya Tripathi took to her social media handle and wrote, "2016. Found my forever."

