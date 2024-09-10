Vikas Divyakirti slams Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Lick my shoe’ dialogue in Animal: "Kitna inhuman hai, kya bachta hai"

The 'lick my shoe' scene is one of the most controversial scenes from the movie and has been discussed all over the internet. Ranbir's character asks Tripti Dimri's character to lick his shoe to prove her love after being revealed as a mole.

Vikas Divyakirti is a popular figure in the world of civil services preparation. He helps UPSC aspirants with his tips and tricks. He also featured in Vikrant Massey's film 12th Fail as himself. Vikas recently talked about toxic masculinity in the new episode of the podcast Be A Man Yaar. He was asked about the social impact of the box office hit 'Animal'. He slammed Ranbir Kapoor's 'lick my shoe' scene and called it 'inhuman'.

Vikas said, "Animal film ka jo character hai, usko apne alpha male hone pe bada gurur hai. Acha alpha male wala concept human society pe apply nahi hota hai, yeh animals pe, wolves pe apply hota hai basically. Hum jungle se bohot aage nikal chuke hain, jo jungle mein ruke huye hai who alpha male ban ne ke chakkar mein hai aur hum aur janwar mein kuch toh antar bacha ke rakhan padega (Ranbir's Animal character is so proud of being an alpha male, but this concept belongs to animals, wolves, not humans. People who still run after it belong in the jungle. There should be some distinction left between us and animals)."

The motivational speaker talked about masculinity being about looks, height, and beard these days. He added, "Phir aap mahilaon se nafrat karne lagenge, distance maintain kar lenge ya unhe sirf object ki tarah treat karenge. Usse ye kehna ki 'Mera joota lick karo' kitna inhuman hai. Kya bachta hai iske baad rishte mein? Toxic masculinity ka sabse bada nuksaan us admi ke saath hota hai ki duniya mein ek bhi vyakti nahi bachta jo usse pyaar kare. Uski patni, uski ma, uski beti usse pyaar nahi kar paate, darte hain. Agar aap se log darte hain aur aap isme khush hai toh yeh ek gadhapan hai (Then you start hating on women, or distancing yourself from them or treating them as mere objects. Animal's 'lick my shoe' line was inhuman, what is left in a relationship after you say that? Toxic masculinity hampers men who are no longer loved by their wives, mothers and daughters. And if they like being feared over being loved, they are stupid)."

In an interview with The Indian Express in 2023, Tripti talked about the scene and said, “It reminded me of what my acting coach had told me, the golden rule: Never judge your character. The characters you are playing, the character your co-actor is playing, all are human and humans have good and bad side. An actor must be prepared to play characters across the spectrum of good, bad and ugly, but if you judge a character’s motivations, thoughts, you won’t be able to play it with honesty. So that’s what I kept in mind.”

