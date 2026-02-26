Following their fairytale wedding in Udaipur, newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna received a flood of congratulatory messages from the film industry, including heartfelt wishes from Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Nani, and Samantha.

Celebrities shower love on newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna

Congratulatory messages have started pouring in for the star power couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna following their dreamy wedding in Udaipur. While fans have already been gushing over the stunning pictures from the wedding, celebrities have also come forward to send their best wishes. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram story and shared greetings for the newlyweds. "Congratulations to both of you!! And years of happiness and pure joy!! Love and Blessings!! @rashmika_mandanna @thedeverakonda," Karan wrote.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kriti Sanon also took to her social media handle and penned a heartwarming message for the couple. "UFFF... so much love and happiness in this frame. Congratulations you two!!! @rashmika mandanna thedeverakonda. Wishing you guys a lifetime of beautiful memories and love that makes you feel alive & peaceful at the same time!! Bashunumu!! I'm so so happy for you my love.. that smile with teary eyes made me emo! You're one of the most pure hearted people I've ever met & you deserve all the happiness and more my friend! Sending you both a biggggg hug."

Actor Nani took to X and wrote, "Loads of love and congratulations to this beautiful couple. Wishing you an even more beautiful and blissful life together dear Vijay and Rashmika. God bless."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reshared the couple's wedding pictures on her story and congratulated them. Many other celebrities filled the 'Animal' star's comment section with heartwarming messages and greetings, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kajal Aggarwal, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia, Ishaan Khatter, Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Mira Kapoor, and Vidya Balan.

A fairytale wedding in Udaipur

In what appears straight out of a fairytale, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday began a new journey together as they tied the knot in the presence of family and close friends in Udaipur. Sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony straight out of a dream, the stars shared dedicated emotional messages to each other.

Details of the wedding attire

For the wedding, Rashmika Mandanna chose a gorgeous rust saree framed with a striking red border from the shelves of celebrity designer Anamika Khanna. Her ensemble featured temple-house motifs, intricately embroidered across the drape, along with detailed hand embroidery in antique gold. For Vijay, Khanna drew inspiration from the Vanasingaram weave, with an ivory dhoti silhouette paired with a striking vermillion angavastram, embroidered with forest and temple-inspired motifs. (ANI)