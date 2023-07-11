OMG 2: Amid teaser launch thrill; Akshay Kumar's old statement goes VIRAL - READ

Akshay Kumar stunned netizens and fans with his Lord Shiva avatar in OMG 2, a satirical comedy. Amid its teaser release excitement today which will be unveiled by makers at 11:00 am, Akshay's old statement on religion has gone viral on social media.

OMG! Oh My God was an iconic film which became a huge hit back in 2012 and also a film wherein Akshay Kumar proved his versatility to pull off any character with poise and finesse on the screens. Akshay Kumar has had recent not-so-great films. The die-hard Akkians and Akshay Kumar fandom wait for his smashing comeback on the big screens. This update will surely get a smile on the faces of fans and cinephiles. Akshay Kumar is ready and set to make audiences and fans fall in love with his superfine acting skills as Lord Shiva in the highly-awaited film Oh My God 2, a sequel to the iconic movie, Oh My God.

The film, Oh My God 2 has an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and others in pivotal roles. It is backed and produced by Vipul Shah in collaboration with Cape of Good Films, Wakaoo Films and Viacom 18 Studios. The storyline of OMG 2 is both written and directed by Amit Rai. The much-awaited teaser of the film will be out today, July 11 at 11:00 am.

Hours before the release of the OMG 2 teaser, an old statement by Akshay Kumar on religion has gone viral. OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG in which Paresh Rawal lodged a case against God. In the first part, Akshay Kumar played Lord Krishna. In the sequel, Akshay has taken on the role of Lord Shiva.

The Lord Shiva look of Akshay Kumar met with mixed reactions, with a section of netizens being uncertain about how the sacred character will be. Of late, mythological films like Adipurush and Brahmastra have got blamed for hurting religious sentiments. Hence, there is immense fear among netizens and people regarding movies on such subjects.

Amid all this, the old statement of Akshay Kumar on religion has resurfaced on the internet. At the time of Sooryavanshi's release, Akshay Kumar had said in an interview that there was one religion that was "being an Indian," and his movie reflected the same sentiment.

He said, "I do not believe in any religion. I only believe in being Indian which is what the film also shows. The idea of being an Indian and not about being a Parsi or a Hindu or a Muslim, we have not looked at it on the basis of the religion."

Akshay Kumar previously has come under the radar of fans and social media users for doing things on screen versus total contrast in reality particularly due to his controversial statements that go viral on social media quite often. While on-screen he portrays religious characters like Lord Krishna in OMG! Oh My God. In interviews, he reportedly says that he does not believe in any religion. On the screen in movies we see he smokes, does paan masala advertisements and much more. But in real life, he allegedly does none of this. After Adipurush's failure and wrath at the box office due to fans and audiences even after being a religious film, it is scary to think that audiences will welcome Akshay in their hearts the same ways they did in the past many years.

